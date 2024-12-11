Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Kate Moss

Secret Reason Kate Moss, 50, Dumped Aristocrat Toyboy Lover Count Von Bismarck, 37 After Nine Years: 'He's Sober and She Wants to Have Some Fun'

Composite pictures of Kate Moss and Count Nikolai von Bismarck
Source: MEGA

Kate Moss has walked away from her relationship with photographer Count Nikolai von Bismarck after nine years.

Dec. 11 2024, Published 3:49 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kate Moss split from her toyboy lover "to have some fun" after hitting 50.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the British supermodel has been "on and off" with aristocrat boyfriend Count Nikolai von Bismarck, 37, during the nine years they've dated.

Article continues below advertisement
secret reason kate moss dumped aristocrat toyboy lover count von bismarck after nine years hes sober and she wants to have some fun
Source: MEGA

Moss turned 50 earlier this year and is intent on having fun while von Bismarck prefers the quiet life.

Article continues below advertisement

But Moss felt the time was right to move away from the relationship to focus on enjoying life, while the teetotal photographer prefers to stay out of the limelight and concentrate on his very different interests.

A source said: "Kate and Nikolai have been on and off for months, and ­eventually Kate felt the time was right to move on and cut ties.

"She felt they were going on different journeys in life. And, at 50, Kate feels fabulous and like she wants to get back out there and have some fun in time for Christmas.

Article continues below advertisement
secret reason kate moss dumped aristocrat toyboy lover count von bismarck after nine years hes sober and she wants to have some fun
Source: MEGA

Von Bismarck is teetotal and Moss gave up drinking shortly after they started dating, but she still craves a fun time.

Article continues below advertisement

"Despite being 13 years her junior, Nikolai wants to enjoy a quieter life. He remains on his sober path and they just have increasingly different hobbies and wants.

"Her pals have been rallying around her, and are super supportive.

"Obviously it's a bit awkward because they move in similar social circles and he is the son of her great family friend ­Debbie von Bismarck.

"But she and von Bismarck remain on friendly terms, and are both adamant there won't be any tension or hostility."

Article continues below advertisement
secret reason kate moss dumped aristocrat toyboy lover count von bismarck after nine years hes sober and she wants to have some fun
Source: MEGA

Moss has moved out of the London home she shares with von Bismarck, who has been linked to an ex of Harry Styles.

Article continues below advertisement

Moss reportedly moved out of the London home the pair share.

They were family friends for four years before getting together in 2015.

Harrow-educated von Bismarck was rumoured to have dated Princess Beatrice.

He is a great-great-grandson of 19th-century German Chancellor Otto, Prince of Bismarck.

Giant World War Two battleship The Bismarck was named after him. It was sunk by the Royal Navy off France in 1941.

Von Bismarck went sober in 2017 and Moss gave up booze a year later.

Article continues below advertisement

Two years ago she launched her own wellness range Cosmoss.

In January they celebrated Moss's 50th in Paris despite previous reports they were no longer dating.

In recent months, Moss has been seen ­enjoying nights out while von Bismarck has said he enjoys "being out of the limelight".

In May, it was revealed that Moss had struck up a close friendship with singer Skip Marley, grandson of late reggae legend Bob.

The pair were snapped holding hands after a performance at the MedBodrum festival in Turkey.

Image of a woman with shocked expression

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Prince Harry

Prince Harry Dons Santa Hat to Announce it’s 'OK to Feel Sad at Christmas' — As He Joins Another Party Without Meghan Markle

Composite photo of Luigi Mangione, his alleged backpack, mugshot

EXCLUSIVE: Brian Thompson Assassination Crime Scene Gallery — Grim Images Reveal Clues that Could Convict Killer

Article continues below advertisement
secret reason kate moss dumped aristocrat toyboy lover count von bismarck after nine years hes sober and she wants to have some fun
Source: MEGA

Moss has never got over a three-year relationship with Johnny Depp, which ended in 1997, according to pals.

Meanwhile, the photographer was linked to French-American model and actress Camille Rowe, an ex of Harry Styles.

However, pals later suggested Kate and von Bismarck had a “bohemian” relationship and were still together.

Some friends believe Moss has never got over a three-year relationship with Johnny Depp, which ended in 1997.

She also famously dated Babyshambles wildman Pete Doherty, before marrying The Kills frontman Jamie Hince in 2011. They divorced four years later.

She has a model daughter, Lila, from her relationship with publisher Jefferson Hack, in 2002.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.