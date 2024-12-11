Secret Reason Kate Moss, 50, Dumped Aristocrat Toyboy Lover Count Von Bismarck, 37 After Nine Years: 'He's Sober and She Wants to Have Some Fun'
Kate Moss split from her toyboy lover "to have some fun" after hitting 50.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the British supermodel has been "on and off" with aristocrat boyfriend Count Nikolai von Bismarck, 37, during the nine years they've dated.
But Moss felt the time was right to move away from the relationship to focus on enjoying life, while the teetotal photographer prefers to stay out of the limelight and concentrate on his very different interests.
A source said: "Kate and Nikolai have been on and off for months, and eventually Kate felt the time was right to move on and cut ties.
"She felt they were going on different journeys in life. And, at 50, Kate feels fabulous and like she wants to get back out there and have some fun in time for Christmas.
"Despite being 13 years her junior, Nikolai wants to enjoy a quieter life. He remains on his sober path and they just have increasingly different hobbies and wants.
"Her pals have been rallying around her, and are super supportive.
"Obviously it's a bit awkward because they move in similar social circles and he is the son of her great family friend Debbie von Bismarck.
"But she and von Bismarck remain on friendly terms, and are both adamant there won't be any tension or hostility."
Moss reportedly moved out of the London home the pair share.
They were family friends for four years before getting together in 2015.
Harrow-educated von Bismarck was rumoured to have dated Princess Beatrice.
He is a great-great-grandson of 19th-century German Chancellor Otto, Prince of Bismarck.
Giant World War Two battleship The Bismarck was named after him. It was sunk by the Royal Navy off France in 1941.
Von Bismarck went sober in 2017 and Moss gave up booze a year later.
Two years ago she launched her own wellness range Cosmoss.
In January they celebrated Moss's 50th in Paris despite previous reports they were no longer dating.
In recent months, Moss has been seen enjoying nights out while von Bismarck has said he enjoys "being out of the limelight".
In May, it was revealed that Moss had struck up a close friendship with singer Skip Marley, grandson of late reggae legend Bob.
The pair were snapped holding hands after a performance at the MedBodrum festival in Turkey.
Meanwhile, the photographer was linked to French-American model and actress Camille Rowe, an ex of Harry Styles.
However, pals later suggested Kate and von Bismarck had a “bohemian” relationship and were still together.
Some friends believe Moss has never got over a three-year relationship with Johnny Depp, which ended in 1997.
She also famously dated Babyshambles wildman Pete Doherty, before marrying The Kills frontman Jamie Hince in 2011. They divorced four years later.
She has a model daughter, Lila, from her relationship with publisher Jefferson Hack, in 2002.