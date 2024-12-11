Secret Reason Kate Moss, 50, Dumped Aristocrat Toyboy Lover Count Von Bismarck, 37 After Nine Years: 'He's Sober and She Wants to Have Some Fun'

RadarOnline.com can reveal the British supermodel has been "on and off" with aristocrat boyfriend Count Nikolai von Bismarck, 37, during the nine years they've dated.

Kate Moss split from her toyboy lover "to have some fun" after hitting 50.

Moss turned 50 earlier this year and is intent on having fun while von Bismarck prefers the quiet life.

But Moss felt the time was right to move away from the relationship to focus on enjoying life, while the teetotal photographer prefers to stay out of the limelight and concentrate on his very different interests.

A source said: "Kate and Nikolai have been on and off for months, and ­eventually Kate felt the time was right to move on and cut ties.

"She felt they were going on different journeys in life. And, at 50, Kate feels fabulous and like she wants to get back out there and have some fun in time for Christmas.