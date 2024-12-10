EXCLUSIVE: Brian Thompson 'Murderer' Luigi Mangione, 26, 'Was Leading Drug-Crazed, Incel-Style Life Without Sex' After Back Surgery Before He Allegedly Blasted Healthcare Boss to Death

Luigi Mangione is said to have been so riddled with back pain he couldn't form relationships.

Friends of the ultra-privileged student and heir to his parents' thriving property empire say he dropped totally off the radar when his life after a surfing accident.

It's now said he spiralled into near-insanity following painful back surgery so agonizing he explored psychedelic drugs to numb his chronic pain – and plunged him into a sad, celibate existence.

The 26-year-old was arrested at a McDonald’s in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on Monday December 9 after he became the world's most wanted fugitive following the slaying of the 50-year-old UnitedHealthcare CEO in New York, five days before he was snared by cops.

Luigi Mangione 's warped path from rich Ivy League tech graduate to the alleged assassin of insurance firm boss Brian Thompson is being laid bare by friends and family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

CEO Brian Thompson was killed outside the New York Hilton Midtown in Manhattan, New York City, on December 4.

It's now been reported he singled out UnitedHealthcare in a sprawling 262-page 'manifesto' he was carrying when he was arrested.

Blasting America's insurance industry in the document, he fumed in handwritten scrawl: "These parasites had it coming. I do apologize for any strife and trauma, but it had to be done."

In the backpack he was found when he was nabbed, police also found a so-called home-made 'ghost gun' pistol and printed silencer, both 3-D printed.

And Mangione was carrying a passport and $10,000 in cash, with $2,000 of it in foreign currency.

Mangione had been in regular contact with friends and family until about six months ago when he suddenly went "dark" and stopped communicating with them.

He had been suffering from a painful back injury, with pals wondering why they hadn't heard from him.

One of his former roommates has now said about Mangione going under the radar: "I remember he said he had a back issue, and he was hoping to get stronger in Hawaii.

"It was really traumatic and difficult." He added Mangione had sent him X-ray images of his spine, saying: "It looked heinous, with just giant screws going into his spine." Mangione is also said to have used psychedelics and magic mushrooms as he tried to recover from his surgery.

His family grew so worried about him that he was reported missing on November 18.

They broke their silence in a statement on Monday night, saying they were "shocked and devastated" – adding: "We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved."

Mangione has been charged with murder by New York City officials late Monday after his capture in Pennsylvania. where he is jailed.