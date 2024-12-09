Brian Thompson Murder Latest: Cops Hunting UnitedHealthcare CEO Killer Detain 'Person of Interest' Who Had Same Gun as Shooter, Manifesto and Four Fake IDs
A person of interest has been detained for questioning in connection with the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
RadarOnline.com can reveal a man identified as Luigi Mangione was taken into custody in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a McDonald's customer believed he resembled the person in photos released by the New York Police Department.
Mangione, 26, of Towson, Maryland, was said to have several fake IDs, a "manifesto" criticizing the healthcare industry's for-profit model, as well as a similar gun and suppressor as the one used to fatally shoot the CEO in Manhattan on Wednesday, December 4.
Altoona police responded to the McDonald's patron's 911 call. Authorities detained the 26-year-old and searched him, leading to the discovery of the fake IDs, one of which NYPD is said to believe was used to check into a hostel days prior to Thompson's killing.
According to his social media accounts, Mangione graduated with a M.S.E. and B.S.E. in Computer Science from the University of Pennsylvania. He listed himself as a co-founder of AppRoar Studios.
NYPD, who is said to have agents en route to Pennsylvania, previously said they believed the suspect fled New York City via bus. Security camera footage caught him entering the George Washington Bridge Bus Station on 178th Street but not leaving.
Thompson was believed to be targeted by the suspect after surveillance footage captured the shooter loitering outside a hotel while several pedestrians passed by. When Thompson approached, the shooter stepped out and gunned him down.
At the scene, shell casings inscribed with "delay, deny, defend" were recovered further pointing to a possible motive for the attack. A 2010 book on insurance companies, also entitled Delay Deny Defend, critiqued the insurance industry and exposed common tactics for denying coverage.
While NYPD had glimpses of the shooter's unmasked face from surveillance footage, his identity and whereabouts remained a mystery.
After piecing together security camera footage, the suspect was believed to have fled the scene on an e-bike toward central park.
Some of his discarded belongings have been discovered in the city, but offered little clues to authorities.
A law enforcement source said a backpack believed to be owned by suspect was found in Central Park on Friday. Inside, Monopoly game money and a Tommy Hilfiger jacket were found.
Additionally, a partial finger print found on a "burner phone" thought to be used by the suspect was recovered, as well as DNA from a water bottle and energy bar wrapper, but yielded no hits to potentially matches on law enforcement databases.
Police came up empty following two days of extensive searching in Central Park, including at a lake, Bethesda Fountain and the boathouse restaurant.
Authorities have also yet to recover the e-bike believed to be used by the suspect to flee the crime scene.
Mangione has not been charge with a crime as of now.
