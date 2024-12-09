Brian Thompson Murder Latest: Cops Hunting UnitedHealthcare CEO Killer Detain 'Person of Interest' Who Had Same Gun as Shooter, Manifesto and Four Fake IDs

A person of interest has been detained for questioning in connection with the assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

RadarOnline.com can reveal a man identified as Luigi Mangione was taken into custody in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after a McDonald's customer believed he resembled the person in photos released by the New York Police Department.

Mangione, 26, of Towson, Maryland, was said to have several fake IDs, a "manifesto" criticizing the healthcare industry's for-profit model, as well as a similar gun and suppressor as the one used to fatally shoot the CEO in Manhattan on Wednesday, December 4.