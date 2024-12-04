UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson Fatally Shot: NYPD Releases First Images of Gunman Waiting Outside Manhattan Hotel Before 'Targeted Attack'

The NYPD has released the first images of the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Manhattan. RadarOnline.com can reveal that Thompson was fatally shot early Wednesday morning outside the Hilton Hotel in what police called a “brazen, targeted” attack.

On Wednesday morning at 6:46 AM, Thompson, 50, was repeatedly shot by a masked gunman who was waiting outside the hotel in Midtown, according to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch. She added: “Many people passed the suspect, but he appeared to wait for his intended target."

According to reports, Thompson was hit in the torso and received CPR on the scene by first responders. He was rushed to Roosevelt Hospital in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 7:12 AM.

Source: NYPD The gunman was seen in a black hoodie, black pants, gloves and wearing a gray backpack.

As seen in the photos released by the NYPD, the gunman was seen in a black hoodie, black pants, gloves and wearing a gray backpack. After the horrifying attack, the gunman allegedly hopped on an electric Citi Bike and disappeared into Central Park, according to NYPD Chief of Detectives Joe Kenny.

In the chilling videos circulating on social media, the gunman is seen walking behind Thompson and firing a shot into his back. The CEO then stumbled and fell onto the sidewalk while he attempted to crawl away as the gunman continued firing his weapon.

Source: NYPD The gunman was then seen riding a bike away from the scene.

Thompson was reportedly walking alone to UnitedHealth’s investor event, which started at 8 AM, at the time of his murder. An hour into the event, UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty canceled the rest of the conference saying that a colleague experienced a “very serious medical situation.”

Witty explained: “I’m afraid that some of you may know we’re dealing with a very serious medical situation with one of our team members, and as a result I’m afraid we’re going to have to bring to a close the event today, which I apologize for. I’m sure you understand. "We’re going to go offline now from the broadcast. We’ll share with you an alternative mechanism to update you. I apologize for bringing things to a close, but I hope you’ll understand.”

Source: X/The Citizen App Thompson was walking alone to a work event at the time of his murder.

In a statement, UnitedHealth said: “We are deeply saddened and shocked at the passing of our dear friend and colleague Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare.” The company also called Thompson a “highly respected colleague and friend to all who worked with him.” Thompson is survived by his wife, Paulette Thompson, and two sons. In a statement to NBC News, Thompson's wife revealed "there had been some threats" before her husband was killed.