Eminem's Family Agony: Rapper's Half-Brother Nate Mathers Shockingly Reacts to Their Mom Debbie Nelson's Death Aged 69 with 'Hatred'

In 2004, the Lose Yourself rapper opened up about Nate being taken from their mother, saying: "I cried just going to see him at the foster home. The day he was taken away, I was the only one allowed to see him.

"They had come and got him out of school. He didn't know what the f--- was going on. The same thing that had happened in my life was happening in his."

He added: "When he was taken away I always said if I ever get in a position to take him, I would take him.

"I tried to apply for full custody when I was 20, but I didn't have the means."