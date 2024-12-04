Eminem's Family Agony: Rapper's Half-Brother Nate Mathers Shockingly Reacts to Their Mom Debbie Nelson's Death Aged 69 with 'Hatred'
Eminem's half-brother had a shocking reaction to their mother's death.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Nathan 'Nate' Mathers said he was feeling "mixed emotions" over Debbie Nelson's death, including "hatred".
Nelson died on Monday, December 2, aged 69 in Saint Joseph, Missouri, following a battle with advanced lung cancer.
The day after his mother's death, Nate, 38, shared his reaction to her passing on his Instagram Story.
His post featured a black screen with a message in white text reading: "Hatred and mixed emotions today."
Nelson's cancer diagnosis was first reported in September.
At the time, sources told us Eminem's family urged him to make amends with his estranged mother before it was too late.
A family insider said: "She has a very limited amount of time. People around her aren't even sure if Eminem is aware of what is happening to his mother.
"He makes sure he takes care of her, but they don't really talk. It would be good for them (to communicate). This could give them the chance to reconcile."
Nate's Instagram Story seemingly suggested he also had a complicated relationship with Nelson.
Nelson had her youngest son Nate – who, like his older half-brother also works in the music industry as a DJ – with boyfriend Fred Samra when Eminem was 13-years-old.
When Nate was 16-years-old, Eminem was declared his legal guardian after the teenager spent 10 years in foster care.
In 2004, the Lose Yourself rapper opened up about Nate being taken from their mother, saying: "I cried just going to see him at the foster home. The day he was taken away, I was the only one allowed to see him.
"They had come and got him out of school. He didn't know what the f--- was going on. The same thing that had happened in my life was happening in his."
He added: "When he was taken away I always said if I ever get in a position to take him, I would take him.
"I tried to apply for full custody when I was 20, but I didn't have the means."
Around the same time Eminem fought to win custody of his younger brother, he was also battling his mom in court after she sued him for $11million in a defamation lawsuit over the lyrics in his hit son, Cleanin' Out My Closet, which referenced his mother's drug abuse.
Her lawsuit only further the divide with her oldest son and she walked away from the case being awarded a mere $1,600.
She was previously married to Eminem's father, Marshall Mathers Jr., when she was just 16-years-old. The ex-couple welcomed the future rapper two years later in 1972.
Mathers Jr. eventually abandoned Nelson and his son when the hitmaker was a young child.
Eminem remained estranged from his father for the rest of his life, even as his dad attempted to reconcile their relationship decades later. Mathers Jr. died in 2019 at the age of 67 from a heart attack.
