Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Ron DeSantis

Ron DeSantis' Barmiest Moments Revealed as Trump Considers Former Nemesis and Woke Warrior as Shock Replacement for Scandal-Mired Secretary of Defense Pick Pete Hegseth

Photo of Ron DeSantis
Source: MEGA

DeSantis is being considered for Secretary of Defense with Pete Hegseth's nomination in jeopardy.

By:

Dec. 4 2024, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ron DeSantis has plenty of absurd moments and controversy on his resume, but that has not gotten in the way of Donald Trump considering him as his Secretary of Defense pick.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the President-elect may be replacing his current Secretary of Defense selection, Pete Hegseth, as his nomination is in jeopardy following shocking allegations including his mistreatment of women.

Article continues below advertisement
ron desantis suspends presidential campaign ahead of new hampshire primary
Source: MEGA

DeSantis may replace Pete Hegseth as the Secretary of Defense.

Article continues below advertisement

According to sources, DeSantis may be first in line if Hegseth is given the boot, but the Florida Governor has his own share of controversial moments, including his war against Disney which lasted over a year.

It all kicked off after the House of Mouse publicly opposed the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill concerning discussion of sexuality and gender identity in classrooms, which led DeSantis to accuse Disney of being a purveyor of "woke" ideology that shows inappropriate material to children.

DeSantis then took over Disney's self-governing district that it used to run its Florida theme park, Disney World, through legislation passed by state politicians and appointed a new board of supervisors.

Article continues below advertisement
pete hegseth investigated sexual assault allegations
Source: INSTAGRAM/2PETEHEGSETH

Allegations of sexual assault have left Hegseth's nomination in jeopardy.

Article continues below advertisement

Disney ended up suing the 46-year-old, claiming the politician waged a "targeted campaign of government retaliation" and the massive company's free speech rights were violated.

A judge eventually dropped Disney's lawsuit, and both parties agreed to drop the various state-wide lawsuits they filed against one another as they approved a settlement in July 2022.

Article continues below advertisement

DeSantis also became well known after going up against "woke" politics, banning public colleges from using federal or state funding on diversity programs as well as restricting education about critical race theory.

He signed the funding bill into law at New College of Florida, which led to protesters mocking him during the signing ceremony.

MORE ON:
Ron DeSantis

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

Article continues below advertisement
ron desantis sad little man rule out donald trump vice president
Source: MEGA

DeSantis has become known for going after 'woke' politics.

Article continues below advertisement

DeSantis is also not a fan of remaining consistent when it comes to climate change. In 2013, he signed a pledge to "oppose legislation relating to climate change that includes a net increase in government revenue". However, eight years later, he unveiled a plan for the Sunshine state to begin addressing the effects of rising global temperatures.

Then in 2024, DeSantis signed a bill deleting climate change from state law.

Article continues below advertisement
donald trump backlash picks deep state conspiracy head fbi kash patel

DeSantis attempted to become the Republican nomination for president, but failed in the polls and gave his support to Donald Trump instead.

Article continues below advertisement

Last May, much to the dismay of Trump supporters, DeSantis announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for president. However, just months later he withdrew his presidential candidacy and endorsed Trump after failing to gain any traction in the polls which once again led to ridicule.

Despite this, DeSantis may find himself in an important role after all as one source claimed he is “very much in contention", for the Secretary of Defense position.

Another insider claimed as many as six GOP senators are not on board with Hegseth in the position.

Article continues below advertisement

This comes as Hegseth, a Fox News personality, was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2017, although he was never charged and instead reached a settlement with the woman.

Hegseth has denied he has mistreated women, and claims his encounter with the woman who accused him of sexual assault was consensual.

Have a tip? Send it to us! Email RadarOnline.com at tips@radaronline.com.

More From Radar Online

    RadarOnline Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.