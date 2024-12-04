Ron DeSantis' Barmiest Moments Revealed as Trump Considers Former Nemesis and Woke Warrior as Shock Replacement for Scandal-Mired Secretary of Defense Pick Pete Hegseth

According to sources, DeSantis may be first in line if Hegseth is given the boot, but the Florida Governor has his own share of controversial moments, including his war against Disney which lasted over a year.

It all kicked off after the House of Mouse publicly opposed the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill concerning discussion of sexuality and gender identity in classrooms, which led DeSantis to accuse Disney of being a purveyor of "woke" ideology that shows inappropriate material to children.

DeSantis then took over Disney's self-governing district that it used to run its Florida theme park, Disney World, through legislation passed by state politicians and appointed a new board of supervisors.