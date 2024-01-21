Ron DeSantis Suspends His Presidential Campaign and Endorses Donald Trump Ahead of New Hampshire Primary

DeSantis entered the 2024 presidential contest with several advantages that seemed to position him well against Trump.

He had amassed a significant campaign fortune of over $100 million. He had a strong legislative record on conservative issues such as abortion and the teaching of race and gender in schools. Early primary polls even suggested he was in a solid position to challenge Trump.

However, DeSantis faced numerous challenges and setbacks throughout his campaign.

The Florida governor's high-profile announcement was plagued by technical glitches, and he struggled to find his footing in the primary. His staff and campaign strategy faced constant upheaval, and he ultimately lost the Iowa caucuses to Trump by a significant margin of 30 percentage points.