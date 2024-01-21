Ron DeSantis Suspends His Presidential Campaign and Endorses Donald Trump Ahead of New Hampshire Primary
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended his Republican presidential campaign, disappointing many who had hoped he would emerge as a serious challenger to former President Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The decision comes on the eve of the New Hampshire primary, with DeSantis announcing his withdrawal in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.
DeSantis entered the 2024 presidential contest with several advantages that seemed to position him well against Trump.
He had amassed a significant campaign fortune of over $100 million. He had a strong legislative record on conservative issues such as abortion and the teaching of race and gender in schools. Early primary polls even suggested he was in a solid position to challenge Trump.
However, DeSantis faced numerous challenges and setbacks throughout his campaign.
The Florida governor's high-profile announcement was plagued by technical glitches, and he struggled to find his footing in the primary. His staff and campaign strategy faced constant upheaval, and he ultimately lost the Iowa caucuses to Trump by a significant margin of 30 percentage points.
On the campaign trail, DeSantis struggled to connect with voters. Several awkward moments in the campaign created a barrier between him and the public.
His interactions were often described as "forced" and "insincere," highlighting his difficulty in establishing a genuine connection.
Throughout his campaign, DeSantis's reluctance to directly challenge former President Trump became apparent.
Despite dropping poll numbers and a stagnant campaign, DeSantis refrained from taking on the former president and the Republican establishment that had once supported him. It wasn't until shortly before the Iowa caucus that DeSantis changed his strategy and began criticizing Trump and conservative media for shielding the former president from scrutiny.
Despite these last-minute efforts, DeSantis was unable to gain momentum and ultimately made the decision to suspend his campaign.
This leaves the 2024 Republican primary as a two-person race between Trump and Nikki Haley, the only viable alternative to the former president.
According to Real Clear Politics, Trump is polling well in New Hampshire, with a 15-point lead ahead of Haley.
DeSantis immediately endorsed the former president for the nomination, leading many on X to criticize the Florida governor, calling him a "hypocrite" and a "coward."
One user commented under his announcement, "The fact that you immediately endorsed Trump is a reminder of why you never had a chance. You ran as a Trump 2.0 instead of presenting an alternative to the corrupt former president."
Another user joked, "The haters said you couldn't do it. And they were correct. Honestly, great call for the haters."