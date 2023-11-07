Ron DeSantis Grilled By Sean Hannity in Awkward On-Air Exchange About Dismal Poll Numbers Against Trump: ‘How Do You Explain That?’

Ron DeSantis was confronted about his tragic poll numbers against Donald Trump during a one-on-one interview with Sean Hannity, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Monday, DeSantis appeared on Hannity’s Fox News show where they had a conversation in front of a room of supporters.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: FOX NEWS DeSantis struggled to answer the question.

Hannity took the opportunity to question DeSantis about his lack of support from voters. In one recent University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab poll, Trump has 60% of support in DeSantis’ state of Florida while DeSantis only has 21%. In a CBS News poll, Trump holds 61% support from Republicans while DeSantis only has 18%. Nikki Haley has been gaining and currently stands at 9% of support.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Hannity confronted DeSantis with recent polling.

Hannity told DeSantis, “Let me look at the polls and let me ask you the question.” He continued, “Donald Trump has had a pretty large lead against all the other candidates. And in many ways when you would think that if a presidential candidate gets indicted four times and arraigned four times, it seems to defy all conventional political gravity that every time that happens that the poll numbers go up. How do you explain that?”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA DeSantis still believes he has a chance to beat Trump.

DeSantis said he believed Trump’s criminal cases were helping him with voters. “I think that when that Alvin Bragg case came down, it was just so transparently ridiculous to go back seven or eight years,” DeSantis said referring to Trump’s criminal case in New York over alleged hush money payments.

Article continues below advertisement

He continued, “Clearly this would not have been brought for nonpolitical reasons. And so I think that he got a lot of sympathy as a result of that in particular. Maybe some of the others too.”

Source: MEGA Trump attacked the Iowa politician who endorsed DeSantis this week.

Article continues below advertisement

DeSantis remained hopeful telling Hannity a lot of voters had yet to make up their mind. “There’s a lot of people that have just not made a final decision,” he said.

For his part, Trump has continued to attack DeSantis. Earlier this month, he took to his social media platform Truth Social to criticize Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds for endorsing DeSantis this week.

He said, "Why would anybody endorse Ron DeSanctimonious, who is like a wounded bird falling from the sky? His Poll numbers are terrible, he is totally against Ethanol, and fought to destroy Social Security and Medicare. Well, the “Nation’s most unpopular governor,” Kim Reynolds of Iowa, just endorsed him. What’s that all about?"