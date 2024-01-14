Ron DeSantis Given 'Participation Trophy' at Iowa Event Ahead of Caucus Vote: 'Proud of You for Trying'
A few days before the Iowa caucuses, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis attended a campaign stop where a man presented the presidential hopeful with a "participation trophy," RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Saturday, January 13, DeSantis completed a town hall with supporters in Atlantic, Iowa, soon after the event ended, an unidentified individual walked towards DeSantis holding an award. He told the governor, "I want to present to you this participation trophy," followed up by a roar of laughter from the crowd.
Both DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, appeared amused and smirked at the stunt.
"Now you’re probably not going to win the election, but we’re proud of you for trying," the man continued before DeSantis interjected, "I don’t do participation trophies, sorry buddy."
The man responded, "He’s special, he’s unique, and he’s our little snowflake." He was then escorted away by security.
A clip of the interaction was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, where several users praised the trophy stunt and criticized DeSantis for having the guy kicked out for "just some good fun."
One user commented, "This guy truly has zero f---- to give. Good on him for trying to have some fun. If only DeSantis and his team weren't such snowflakes."
Another user replied, "He should of already headed back to Florida, where he is getting paid to do a job."
A third person joked, "Thank god DeSantis had his wife there to protect him from the scary plastic trophy. God forbid he lighten up a little."
- Donald Trump Loudly Booed and Flipped the Bird by Iowa College Football Crowd
- DeSantis Voter Confronts Donald Trump, Asks Why Ex-prez 'Criticized and Demeaned So Many' of Those Who Helped Him
- Ron DeSantis PAC Spokesman Admits Florida Governor is 'Way Behind' Donald Trump in 2024 Polls: 'We Have Work to Do'
The Iowa caucuses are set to begin on Monday, January 15. According to NPR, a dollar out of every $2.50 that has been spent on TV ads so far in the entire 2024 Republican national contest has gone toward 30- and 60-second spots in places like Des Moines, Cedar Rapids and Sioux City.
Iowa Republicans will have caucus meetings at 1,657 caucus sites. These are essentially party meetings. Representatives of each campaign will make a short pitch for their candidate and then attendees cast secret ballots.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
According to Real Clear Politics, former President Donald Trump holds a commanding lead in Iowa despite millions of dollars spent by the DeSantis campaign. Trump is currently polling at 60.9%, with former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley at 11.9% and DeSantis in third at 11%.
All other candidates still in the race are polling less than 5%.