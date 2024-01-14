Ron DeSantis Given 'Participation Trophy' at Iowa Event Ahead of Caucus Vote: 'Proud of You for Trying'

On Saturday, January 13, DeSantis completed a town hall with supporters in Atlantic, Iowa, soon after the event ended, an unidentified individual walked towards DeSantis holding an award. He told the governor, "I want to present to you this participation trophy," followed up by a roar of laughter from the crowd.

Both DeSantis and his wife, Casey DeSantis, appeared amused and smirked at the stunt.

"Now you’re probably not going to win the election, but we’re proud of you for trying," the man continued before DeSantis interjected, "I don’t do participation trophies, sorry buddy."

The man responded, "He’s special, he’s unique, and he’s our little snowflake." He was then escorted away by security.