'Open Your Eyes': Vivek Ramaswamy Responds to Donald Trump's Attacks Ahead of Iowa Caucus

Ramaswamy drew criticism from Trump supporters after he shared a photo on X, formerly known as Twitter, of himself with supporters wearing shirts that said "Save Trump, Vote Vivek." A top Trump advisor criticized the businessman turned GOP candidate for his post, calling him a "fraud."

Trump also took aim at Ramaswamy, for one of the first times in the race so far, calling his 38-year-old opponent "deceitful," "sly" and "not MAGA."

"Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, 'the best President in generations,' etc. Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks. Very sly, but a vote for Vivek is a vote for the 'other side' — don’t get duped by this," Trump shared to his 6.5 million followers. "Vote for 'TRUMP,' don’t waste your vote! Vivek is not MAGA. The [Joe] Biden Indictments against his Political Opponent will never be allowed in this Country, they are already beginning to fall! MAGA!!!"