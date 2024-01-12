Trump Attorney Questions Current Team Defending Ex-President in $370 Million Fraud Case, Slams Alina Habba

Engoron wrote in an email Wednesday that he was under the impression Trump wouldn't speak during the presentation, which as we now know still ended with remarks from the 2024 hopeful.

"If I let you speak for five minutes, you promise to comment on the law, the facts, not go outside of it?" Judge Engoron asked Trump.

"Well I think, your honor, this case goes outside the facts," Trump said against the judge's edict. "This is a political witch hunt that should be set aside."

The judge later asked Kise to "control your client" after Trump accused Engoron of having his own agenda, telling the attorney that it "could have been done differently."