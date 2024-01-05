'He'll Step Up': Trump Attorney Alina Habba Targets Justice Brett Kavanaugh Ahead of Supreme Court Election Ballot Ruling

In the latest development to come after Colorado and Maine booted the embattled ex-president from their 2024 GOP primary ballots, Trump attorney Alina Habba appeared on Fox News to discuss the election ballot matter.

According to Habba, she is confident that the U.S. Supreme Court will rule in Trump’s favor and reverse Colorado and Maine’s decisions.

She also predicted that the Supreme Court will “clarify a lot of confusion” regarding the election ballot issue and, in turn, order that Trump’s name be placed back on the GOP primary ballots scheduled for later this year.