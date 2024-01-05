'He'll Step Up': Trump Attorney Alina Habba Targets Justice Brett Kavanaugh Ahead of Supreme Court Election Ballot Ruling
Donald Trump’s lawyer singled out Justice Brett Kavanaugh ahead of the Supreme Court’s upcoming election ballot ruling, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Colorado and Maine booted the embattled ex-president from their 2024 GOP primary ballots, Trump attorney Alina Habba appeared on Fox News to discuss the election ballot matter.
According to Habba, she is confident that the U.S. Supreme Court will rule in Trump’s favor and reverse Colorado and Maine’s decisions.
She also predicted that the Supreme Court will “clarify a lot of confusion” regarding the election ballot issue and, in turn, order that Trump’s name be placed back on the GOP primary ballots scheduled for later this year.
“I think it’ll clarify a lot of confusion amongst the states, amongst these rogue people like the woman we see in Maine who’s not even a lawyer, who thinks she can find some obscure section of some statute and apply it to a former president,” Habba told Sean Hannity on Hannity on Thursday night.
“[Trump] has not been charged with insurrection,” she added. “He has not been prosecuted for it. He has not been found guilty of it.”
The embattled ex-president’s attorney then name-checked Justice Kavanaugh – one of the three justices that Trump appointed to the Supreme Court during his sole term in the Oval Office.
“I think it should be a slam dunk in the Supreme Court,” Habba continued regarding the election ballot issue. “I have faith in them.”
“You know, people like Kavanaugh, who the president fought for, who the president went through h--- to get into place, he’ll step up,” she said. “Those people will step up.”
“Not because they’re pro-Trump, but because they’re pro-law and because they’re pro-fairness,” Habba concluded. “And the law on this is very clear.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Colorado and Maine booted Trump from their 2024 GOP primary ballots last month.
The Colorado Supreme Court and Maine’s secretary of state both cited Section 3 of the 14th Amendment – which prohibits any individual who participated in an insurrection from running for public office – in their decisions.
The insurrection accusations against Trump stem from his alleged actions after the 2020 presidential election – especially his alleged actions on January 6, 2021 during the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
Habba’s remarks on Hannity on Thursday night came shortly after she admitted that Trump was “concerned” the Supreme Court might not rule in his favor regarding the election ballot issue.
She told Fox News host Martha McCallum on Wednesday that Trump was mainly “concerned” the Supreme Court will rule against him because they do not want to appear as if they are providing the ex-president preferential treatment.
"That's a concern that he's voiced to me, he's voiced to everybody publicly, not privately," Habba admitted. "I can tell you that his concern is a valid one."