Donald Trump 'Very Angry' With Supreme Court Over Election Ballot Issue and 'Not Optimistic' About Immunity Defense: Report

Donald Trump is reportedly “very angry” that the U.S. Supreme Court has not yet intervened in the 2024 election ballot issue, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ex-president was also said to be “not optimistic” that his criminal immunity defense will prevail in court.

In the latest development to come after Colorado and Maine booted Trump from their 2024 GOP primary ballots last month, New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman offered a detailed insight into the ex-president and his mounting legal and campaign woes.