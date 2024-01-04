Your tip
Donald Trump 'Very Angry' With Supreme Court Over Election Ballot Issue and 'Not Optimistic' About Immunity Defense: Report

Donald Trump has appealed Maine's ruling barring him from the primary ballot.

Jan. 4 2024, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump is reportedly “very angry” that the U.S. Supreme Court has not yet intervened in the 2024 election ballot issue, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ex-president was also said to be “not optimistic” that his criminal immunity defense will prevail in court.

In the latest development to come after Colorado and Maine booted Trump from their 2024 GOP primary ballots last month, New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman offered a detailed insight into the ex-president and his mounting legal and campaign woes.

The ex-president was also said to be "not optimistic" that his criminal immunity defense will prevail in court.

According to Haberman, Trump is “very angry” that the three Supreme Court justices he appointed – Justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett – have not reversed Colorado and Maine’s election ballot decisions.

“He has been very angry, as you know, at the justices he appointed that they haven’t gone his way,” Haberman told CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday. “They’ve gone his way on policy matters on a number of cases. They have not on his election-related cases.”

“He has said to some people he’s concerned that the justices, who he appointed, are going to be afraid of looking like they’re taking his side politically and not doing that,” she added.

As for Trump’s presidential immunity defense regarding the federal election interference charges against him, Haberman said the ex-president was “not particularly optimistic” that such a defense will prevail in his favor.

New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman offered a detailed insight into the ex-president and his mounting legal and campaign woes.

“I don’t think that his folks or he are particularly optimistic that they’re going to win on the presidential immunity,” Haberman explained during her CNN appearance on Wednesday night.

“Although as you said and reported earlier that he is going to show up next week for arguments that he’s not going to be able to be part of, but he will be there, and it will create a spectacle certainly,” she added.

Haberman concluded her segment with Cooper this week by predicting that Trump will fundraise off the ongoing election ballot and presidential immunity issues – especially if the courts rule against him in the two separate matters.

“He fundraises off everything. He fundraises on everything,” the Times journalist said. “This, I suspect, will not be an exception.”

"He has been very angry at the justices he appointed that they haven't gone his way."

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, ex-President Trump is currently focused on two legal issues connected to his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

The former president recently requested that the U.S. Supreme Court allow him to remain on Colorado and Maine’s 2024 GOP primary ballots.

Both Colorado and Maine cited Section 3 of the 14th Amendment - which bars any individual who participated in an insurrection against the United States from running for public office - in their decisions to boot Trump from their ballots.

He also recently appealed a court’s decision to reject his presidential immunity defense.

The Supreme Court has not yet ruled on the election ballot issue, and an appellate court is set to hear opening arguments regarding the presidential immunity issue on January 9.

According to Trump’s immunity defense, he cannot be prosecuted for his actions following the 2020 presidential election because his actions coincided with his job and within his capacity as the president at the time.

The Supreme Court has not yet ruled on the election ballot issue, and an appellate court is set to hear opening arguments regarding the presidential immunity issue on January 9.

