Exposed: SCOTUS Justice Amy Coney Barrett's Faith Group Being Investigated by FBI Over Abuse Allegations
The FBI is investigating a faith group tied to Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett over allegations of abuse, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a surprising development to come as Barrett’s conservative SCOTUS colleagues remain under scrutiny for a series of ethics concerns, it was revealed that the FBI is investigating the faith group People of Praise.
According to the Guardian, People of Praise is a secretive Christian sect that Barrett has belonged to her entire life.
The FBI reportedly conducted interviews with numerous individuals connected to PoP who claimed they suffered physical and sexual abuse by other members of the sect.
The interviews were part of an inquiry initiated after years of advocacy by PoP Survivors, who initially called for an investigation into the sect's handling of sexual abuse allegations.
Although it is unclear whether the FBI has formally launched an investigation, sources confirmed that at least five individuals were interviewed – with four allegedly providing detailed accounts of abusive behavior they experienced or witnessed.
Meanwhile, PoP Survivors – in response to the FBI interviews – released a statement urging the agency to use its power to expose an allegedly long-standing pattern of child sexual abuse and cover-ups within the People of Praise
“We urge the FBI to use their power to unearth the long-standing pattern of child sexual abuse and coverup in the People of Praise,” a spokesperson for PoP Survivors said. “All perpetrators and their enablers must finally be held accountable.”
“We must ensure that no child is victimized and silenced by a People of Praise member ever again,” the spokesperson added.
Neither the FBI nor the PoP provided any official comment regarding the interviews or the alleged abuse. However, the PoP's controversial practices have been criticized previously.
Among these practices include the alleged expulsion of members engaging in same-sex relations, as well as admission policies in affiliated private schools that effectively exclude children of gay parents.
Moreover, former members and individuals raised within the sect have reported instances of sexual abuse – potentially facilitated by the practice of single members living with families within the community.
Justice Barrett's membership in the People of Praise first came under scrutiny during her nomination to the Supreme Court in 2020. In response, the PoP removed all references and photos of Barrett from its website.
It was also revealed that Barrett and her husband allegedly lived together in the home of a key PoP founder before their marriage.
The PoP Survivors group initially reached out to the FBI in 2022 following media reports on sexual assault allegations and claims of mishandled abuse.
The FBI's apparent failure to respond reportedly prompted group members to seek assistance from their senators. Democratic Senator Ron Wyden of Oregon ultimately contacted the FBI on their behalf to ensure the agency was aware of the startling claims.
While some individuals have already publicly shared their allegations, the Guardian interviewed a woman who grew up in a PoP household and spoke to the FBI last summer.
The woman, who chose to remain anonymous, revealed that she had been sexually and physically abused throughout her childhood. Despite reporting the abuse, no charges were pressed due to advice received from leaders within the sect.