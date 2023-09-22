More Evidence of Corruption? SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas Secretly Attended Koch Donor Events in 2018: Report
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas attended a private dinner hosted by the Koch network in 2018, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a concerning development to come as Thomas faces mounting calls to resign from the Supreme Court over numerous ethics concerns, ProPublica revealed on Friday that the SCOTUS judge attended a private dinner during a winter donor summit of the Koch network five years ago.
The Koch network is a political organization founded by libertarian billionaires Charles and David Koch. David Koch passed away in 2019.
According to ProPublica’s new report, several former Koch employees and a major donor confirmed that Thomas attended Koch donor events on at least two occasions.
Sources suggested that Thomas was specifically invited in an effort to encourage donors to continue supporting the Koch network.
Also surprising are reports that Thomas arrived on a Gulfstream G200 jet for the 2018 summit dinner – however, a Koch network spokesperson claimed that the network did not pay for the private jet.
The jet was also not mentioned in Thomas' financial disclosure forms for that year, and a Koch spokesperson emphasized that Thomas was “not present” for any fundraising conversations.
The new report raised newfound questions about Thomas' ethics – particularly due to the Koch network's occasional support for litigation before the Supreme Court.
Additionally, the ProPublica report published on Friday came as the Supreme Court prepares to hear a major case – Loper Bright Enterprises, Inc. v. Raimondo – which is being supported by a Koch-affiliated organization.
According to CNN, the Loper Bright Enterprises, Inc. v. Raimondo case could have “far-reaching implications” that could both reduce the power of federal agencies and affect issues connected to climate change, public health, and immigration.
Lisa Graves, who leads the watchdog group True North Research, commented on the latest ProPublica investigation.
“The newest investigation of ProPublica sheds new light on Justice Clarence Thomas’ deep and long ties to billionaires Charles Koch and Harlan Crow and how he parlayed his public office into a vehicle for luxury travel and access to clubs few can afford,” Graves said.
“But more than that,” she continued, “we know that his benefactors are funding an extreme agenda to remake our laws to suit their interests, including Koch’s long-standing antipathy for Chevron deference to agency expertise, a nearly 40-year-old legal precedent the Supreme Court is considering reversing and destroying.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, this is not the first time that Thomas' relationship with wealthy individuals has come under intense scrutiny and raised serious concerns.
ProPublica previously exposed Thomas’ luxury trips and rides on private jets funded by GOP megadonor Harlan Crow, as well as private tuition payments for Thomas' grandnephew.
Thomas was even forced to amend his financial disclosure forms last month to include a private real estate deal between himself, his family members, and Crow in Georgia.