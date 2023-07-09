Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' History of Unreported Wealthy Connections and Lavish Vacations Exposed: Report
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has deep connections to wealth and indulgent vacations, going beyond his ties to billionaire businessman Harlan Crow, who has a controversial interest in Nazi memorabilia, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to The New York Times, Thomas has leveraged his relationships with affluent individuals he met through the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, a prestigious scholarship association, for personal gain.
Thomas and his wife, Virginia, have reportedly enjoyed the perks of their Horatio Alger connections, including invitations to luxurious vacations and parties, as well as VIP access to sports events.
Through the association, Supreme Court Justice has had the opportunity to mingle with high-profile personalities such as Oprah Winfrey and Ed McMahon.
One notable event was a lavish three-day birthday party for billionaire industrialist Dennis Washington in Montana, where Thomas could socialize with the elite.
Thomas' association with Horatio Alger has reportedly extended beyond extravagant trips.
The contacts he made through the organization, including Washington and investor David Sokol, have contributed to funding a documentary that portrayed Thomas in a heroic light.
The documentary was made after an HBO movie depicted Anita Hill accusing Thomas of sexual harassment during his confirmation hearings.
Thomas has allegedly received undisclosed benefits and gifts from his rich and well-connected allies, many of which he has not reported.
Early in his tenure at the Supreme Court, Thomas did report several personal gifts, such as flights on private planes, cigars, and clothing. However, after The Times exposed this information in 2004, Thomas ceased disclosing certain gifts and benefits received.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Thomas has a close relationship with Crow, who has an extensive collection of Nazi memorabilia and Hitler paintings.
Crow has provided the judge with private jet and yacht trips amounting to tens of thousands of dollars, and he even purchased the house where Thomas' mother lived. In addition, Crow covered the tuition fees for Thomas' nephew, whom he and his wife were raising.
Thomas defended his lack of disclosures by claiming that he was advised by "colleagues and others in the judiciary" that he didn't need to report "personal hospitality" from friends.
The report also claims Thomas has not only accepted benefits that granted him access to exclusive places, but he also hosts the induction ceremony for new members of the Horatio Alger Association in the Supreme Court's courtroom.
This access has been described as "unusual" for an outside group.
The association has capitalized on this opportunity provided by Thomas to fundraise for scholarships and events, as evidenced by the fundraising records reviewed by The New York Times.
