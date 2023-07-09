Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' History of Unreported Wealthy Connections and Lavish Vacations Exposed: Report

Early in his tenure at the Supreme Court, Thomas did report several personal gifts, such as flights on private planes, cigars, and clothing. However, after The Times exposed this information in 2004, Thomas ceased disclosing certain gifts and benefits received.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Thomas has a close relationship with Crow, who has an extensive collection of Nazi memorabilia and Hitler paintings.

Crow has provided the judge with private jet and yacht trips amounting to tens of thousands of dollars, and he even purchased the house where Thomas' mother lived. In addition, Crow covered the tuition fees for Thomas' nephew, whom he and his wife were raising.

Thomas defended his lack of disclosures by claiming that he was advised by "colleagues and others in the judiciary" that he didn't need to report "personal hospitality" from friends.