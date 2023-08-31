Exposed: SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas Discloses MORE Trips Paid for by Billionaire Pal and GOP Donor Harlan Crow
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas this week disclosed additional trips that were paid for by his billionaire friend Harlan Crow, RadarOnline.com can report.
Justice Thomas made the reveal in an annual financial disclosure report that was made public on Thursday.
Among the activities that Justice Thomas reported on in 2022, he noted that Crow paid for his travel to a conservative conference in Dallas in May of that year.
Thomas reportedly spoke at the conference and it was held at a facility owned by Crow's real estate company,
As stated in the report, Crow also provided Thomas with a return flight from Dallas in February following an ice storm that ravaged the Texas city at the time.
Furthermore, Justice Thomas disclosed this week that Crow paid for a trip to the Adirondacks in New York in July 2022.
In notes attached to the report, Justice Thomas explained that he flew on a private jet during the May 2022 trip due to increased security concerns that arose following the leak of a draft opinion that indicated the Supreme Court was preparing to overturn the abortion rights landmark, Roe v. Wade.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the disclosure of Thomas’ trips this week came following a damning exposé published by ProPublica in April.
The outlet detailed Justice Thomas' acceptance of extravagant trips from Crow, and the undisclosed trips created accusations of ethics lapses among multiple conservative Supreme Court justices.
While other Supreme Court justices submitted their annual financial disclosure reports on time, both Justice Thomas and his fellow conservative justice Samuel Alito requested a delay.
The request for a delay was reportedly granted as per federal law.
In his report, Justice Alito disclosed at least two trips that were paid for by Duke Law School and Notre Dame Law School – the latter of which took place in Rome, Italy.
The controversy surrounding the Supreme Court justices' undisclosed trips prompted calls from Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee for new ethics rules to be placed upon those serving on the Supreme Court.
Justice Thomas has since defended the trips paid for by Crow. He claimed that they were considered "personal hospitality" and therefore did not need to be disclosed under the previous rules.
Thomas’ report also addressed Crow's purchase of real estate owned by the SCOTUS justice’s family. Crow reportedly acquired several properties in Savannah, Georgia – including one where Thomas' mother lives – from Thomas for only $133,363.
In addition to the trips and real estate, Thomas acknowledged that he had previously omitted bank accounts and other financial matters held by his wife, conservative political activist Ginni Thomas.
Meanwhile, Justice Alito also denied any wrongdoing and stated that a recently exposed trip he took to Alaska in 2008 was not required to be reported under the disclosure rules at the time the trip took place.