Courting Trouble: Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito Secretly Accepted Luxury Trip From Billionaire, Report Claims

The bombshell revelation comes weeks after another conservative judge, Justice Clarence Thomas neglected to report several lavish vacations paid for by Texas billionaire and Republican donor Harlan Crow , who also had at least one business-related case before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito is under the gun after a shocking report claimed he went on a luxurious fishing vacation funded by a hedge fund billionaire with big-buck cases before the highest court in the land, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The stunning report also revealed Singer’s hedge fund had gone before the Supreme Court 10 times to argue cases – and Alito did not recuse himself for the proceedings – including a 2014 case involving $2.4 billion.

The investigative report alleges Alito took a private jet to Alaska and stayed in a swanky $ 1,000-a-night lodge courtesy of hedge fund founder Paul Singer . The report also published a photograph of Alito, Singer and an unidentified guest gleefully showing three-king salmon caught during the 2008 trip.

Oddly, just hours before the investigative report by ProPublica was published, Alito posted an op-ed piece in the Wall Street Journal vigorously defending himself and calling the damning story “misleading.”

“I had no obligation to recuse in any of the cases that ProPublica cites,” Alito wrote in the WSJ opinion piece. “First, even if I had been aware of Mr. Singer’s connection to the entities involved in those cases, recusal would not have been required or appropriate. ProPublica suggests that my failure to recuse in these cases created an appearance of impropriety, but that is incorrect.”

Alito, 73, also claimed that he stayed in a “modest one-room unit” and that he was invited to fly on a vacant seat in the private jet that “would have otherwise been vacant.”

“It was my understanding that this would not impose any extra cost on Mr. Singer,” he added. “Had I taken commercial flights, that would have imposed a substantial cost and inconvenience on the deputy U.S. Marshals who would have been required for security reasons to assist me.”