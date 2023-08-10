Jet-Setting Clarence Thomas Has Enjoyed 38 Destination Vacations While Serving as Supreme Court Justice: Report
As a Supreme Court Justice, Clarence Thomas has enjoyed a lavish lifestyle chock-full of vacations, RadarOnline.com has learned.
After Thomas' questionable ties to billionaire donors were exposed, a closer look at the 75-year-old revealed he has taken 38 destination vacations since he was appointed to the lifetime position.
With nearly 40 trips under his belt within three decades, Thomas experienced a life most working-class Americans could only dream of.
According to a ProRepublica report, these vacations wouldn't have been possible for the justice had it not been for well-connected relationships with high-profile business executives and industry tycoons.
From days spent on yachts to nights in luxury boxes at events — and even personal planes — Thomas appeared to take full advantage of his non-elected position.
The report revealed another previously undisclosed vacation to the Bahamas on a yacht, which raised further ethical questions. Thomas also enjoyed the perk of flights on personal jets at least 26 times and 8 trips via helicopters, according to the report.
The exuberant generosity of Thomas' close pals did not end with travel expenses. The justice allegedly received a dozen "VIP passes" to professional and college sporting events, where he was usually seated in luxury boxes.
It's claimed that Thomas was also put up at two luxury resorts in Florida and Jamaica, as well as given an invitation to join an exclusive golf club on the Atlantic coast.
While justices are not necessarily required to report stays at friends' or acquaintances' private homes, Thomas has been accused of violating several laws in the process.
Perks like travel on yachts, private jets, and helicopters should have been disclosed by Thomas, according to ethics experts. The luxury travel and passes to sports games and events should have also been reported for full transparency on Thomas' behalf.
By not disclosing these gifts for decades, Thomas appeared to live like a king in secrecy — and any connection he may have had with cases brought before the Supreme Court allegedly did as well.
Former federal judge Jeremy Fogel called the apparent pattern of sweeping luxuries under the rug "unprecedented."
"In my career, I don’t remember ever seeing this degree of largesse given to anybody," Fogel told ProRepublica. "I think it’s unprecedented."