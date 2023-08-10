Jet-Setting Clarence Thomas Has Enjoyed 38 Destination Vacations While Serving as Supreme Court Justice: Report

With nearly 40 trips under his belt within three decades, Thomas experienced a life most working-class Americans could only dream of.

According to a ProRepublica report, these vacations wouldn't have been possible for the justice had it not been for well-connected relationships with high-profile business executives and industry tycoons.

From days spent on yachts to nights in luxury boxes at events — and even personal planes — Thomas appeared to take full advantage of his non-elected position.