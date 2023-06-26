Conflict of Interest? Samuel Alito's Wife Leased 160 Acres of Land to Oil and Gas Firm While SCOTUS Judge Fought EPA

Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito’s wife reportedly leased 160 acres of Oklahoma land to an oil and gas extraction company last year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a concerning development to come as conservative SCOTUS judges are under scrutiny for potential conflicts of interest while serving on the highest court in the United States, it was revealed that Martha Ann Bomgardner Alito leased a 160-acre plot of land to Citizen Energy III in June 2022.