Justice Clarence Thomas' Aide Received Venmo Kickbacks From Lawyers With Cases Before the Supreme Court: Report

A top aide for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas allegedly received Venmo payments from lawyers who had business being heard by the court, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The shocking accusation came from a damning ProPublica exposé that detailed Thomas' decades-long beneficial friendship with Republican billionaire Harlan Crow. Crow treated Thomas to lavish vacations, bought his mother a house, and even paid tuition for the justice's great-nephew's private school education.

Despite a conflict of interest from being intimately aligned with the Republican donor, Thomas failed to disclose the gifts — and chose to enjoy the fruits of his lifelong position in secret.