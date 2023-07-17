Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Supreme Court

SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas Compared to Pro-slavery 'Django Unchained' Villain by Minnesota AG Keith Ellison

Clarence Thomas Compared to Pro-slavery Movie Villain by Minnesota AG
Source: Mega
By:

Jul. 17 2023, Published 3:42 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was recently compared to a pro-slavery movie villain by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ellison, who previously served as deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, made the surprising analogy on Friday during an interview with the Michigan Chronicle.

Article continues below advertisement
Clarence Thomas Compared to Pro-slavery Movie Villain by Minnesota AG
Source: Mega

“Well, Clarence Thomas, anybody who’s watched the movie [Django Unchained], just watch Stephen and you see Clarence Thomas,” the Minnesota AG said.

Ellison was referring to Samuel L. Jackson’s character in the 2012 Quentin Tarantino film – a pro-slavery slave who happily betrays the Black hero of the movie.

Clarence Thomas Compared to Pro-slavery Movie Villain by Minnesota AG
Source: Mega

Ellison also argued that Thomas only looks out for his own “best personal interests” and “doesn’t care nothing” about the American communities he is expected to fight for and represent as a Supreme Court justice.

“Clarence Thomas has decided that his best personal interest is siding with the powerful and the special interests regardless of who they’re gonna hurt,” Ellison charged. “He’s like, ‘I’m looking out for me, and I don’t care nothing about you. But I’m on the Supreme Court so it’s my job to look out for you.’”

Article continues below advertisement

“So he’s abdicating his responsibility,” Ellison continued. “He has abdicated it a long time ago. When he got in office, he was this way, he’s this way now, maybe he’s worse now.”

Ellison accused Thomas of being “illegitimate” and called for the already embattled SCOTUS justice to be impeached.

MORE ON:
Supreme Court
Clarence Thomas Compared to Pro-slavery Movie Villain by Minnesota AG
Source: Mega

“So Clarence Thomas needs to be impeached,” the Minnesota AG charged further. “Clarence Thomas is illegitimate and has no basis in the job that he’s in. And it’s a lesson to us as African-Americans.”

“What is the lesson? Well, we all thought, ‘Well, he’s a black man raised in the deep south. He knows what racism, segregation is. He knows what affirmative action is. He’s gonna come around one day.’”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement
Clarence Thomas Compared to Pro-slavery Movie Villain by Minnesota AG
Source: Mega

“Understand that it’s not a matter of pigment,” Ellison concluded. “It’s not what’s on your skin, it’s what’s in your mind.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Justice Thomas recently came under fire for a number of issues connected to his history of unreported wealthy connections.

He also came under fire earlier this month when he voted to strike down affirmative action programs in college admissions – programs that were previously put in place to help disadvantaged groups establish fair access to educational opportunities in the United States.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.