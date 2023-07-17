Ellison, who previously served as deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, made the surprising analogy on Friday during an interview with the Michigan Chronicle .

Ellison was referring to Samuel L. Jackson ’s character in the 2012 Quentin Tarantino film – a pro-slavery slave who happily betrays the Black hero of the movie.

“Well, Clarence Thomas, anybody who’s watched the movie [Django Unchained], just watch Stephen and you see Clarence Thomas,” the Minnesota AG said.

Ellison also argued that Thomas only looks out for his own “best personal interests” and “doesn’t care nothing” about the American communities he is expected to fight for and represent as a Supreme Court justice.

“Clarence Thomas has decided that his best personal interest is siding with the powerful and the special interests regardless of who they’re gonna hurt,” Ellison charged. “He’s like, ‘I’m looking out for me, and I don’t care nothing about you. But I’m on the Supreme Court so it’s my job to look out for you.’”