SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas Compared to Pro-slavery 'Django Unchained' Villain by Minnesota AG Keith Ellison
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was recently compared to a pro-slavery movie villain by Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Ellison, who previously served as deputy chairman of the Democratic National Committee, made the surprising analogy on Friday during an interview with the Michigan Chronicle.
“Well, Clarence Thomas, anybody who’s watched the movie [Django Unchained], just watch Stephen and you see Clarence Thomas,” the Minnesota AG said.
Ellison was referring to Samuel L. Jackson’s character in the 2012 Quentin Tarantino film – a pro-slavery slave who happily betrays the Black hero of the movie.
Ellison also argued that Thomas only looks out for his own “best personal interests” and “doesn’t care nothing” about the American communities he is expected to fight for and represent as a Supreme Court justice.
“Clarence Thomas has decided that his best personal interest is siding with the powerful and the special interests regardless of who they’re gonna hurt,” Ellison charged. “He’s like, ‘I’m looking out for me, and I don’t care nothing about you. But I’m on the Supreme Court so it’s my job to look out for you.’”
“So he’s abdicating his responsibility,” Ellison continued. “He has abdicated it a long time ago. When he got in office, he was this way, he’s this way now, maybe he’s worse now.”
Ellison accused Thomas of being “illegitimate” and called for the already embattled SCOTUS justice to be impeached.
- Justice Clarence Thomas' Aide Received Venmo Kickbacks From Lawyers With Cases Before the Supreme Court: Report
- Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas' History of Unreported Wealthy Connections and Lavish Vacations Exposed: Report
- Man Named in Supreme Court's Gay Wedding Website Ruling is Married to a Woman and Never Even Contacted the Web Designer: Report
“So Clarence Thomas needs to be impeached,” the Minnesota AG charged further. “Clarence Thomas is illegitimate and has no basis in the job that he’s in. And it’s a lesson to us as African-Americans.”
“What is the lesson? Well, we all thought, ‘Well, he’s a black man raised in the deep south. He knows what racism, segregation is. He knows what affirmative action is. He’s gonna come around one day.’”
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“Understand that it’s not a matter of pigment,” Ellison concluded. “It’s not what’s on your skin, it’s what’s in your mind.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Justice Thomas recently came under fire for a number of issues connected to his history of unreported wealthy connections.
He also came under fire earlier this month when he voted to strike down affirmative action programs in college admissions – programs that were previously put in place to help disadvantaged groups establish fair access to educational opportunities in the United States.