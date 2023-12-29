Donald Trump Lashes Out at Maine Secretary of State for Booting Him From 2024 Election Ballot: 'Hostile Assault on Democracy'
Donald Trump’s campaign team lashed out at Maine’s secretary of state this week after she booted the embattled ex-president from the state’s 2024 primary and general election ballots, RadarOnline.com can report.
Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows ruled on Thursday night that Trump is ineligible to run for the White House next year due to his alleged actions following the 2020 presidential election.
Bellows cited the January 6, 2021 insurrection on the U.S. Capitol and Section 3 of the 14th Amendment as the reasoning behind her decision to prohibit the ex-president from appearing on the state’s 2024 ballots.
“I am so mindful – and I said this in my decision – that it is unprecedented,” Bellows acknowledged in a statement provided after she announced her decision. “No secretary of state has ever deprived a presidential candidate of ballot access based on section 3 of the 14th amendment.”
“But no presidential candidate has ever engaged in insurrection and been disqualified under section 3 of the 14th amendment,” she added.
Meanwhile, Trump’s team lashed out at the Maine secretary of state on Thursday night.
Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung released a lengthy statement in which he accused Bellows and the Democrats of “stealing” the 2024 presidential election and “disenfranchising” American voters.
“The Maine Secretary of State is a former ACLU attorney, a virulent leftist and a hyper-partisan Biden-supporting Democrat who has decided to interfere in the presidential election on behalf of Crooked Joe Biden,” Cheung charged.
“We are witnessing, in real-time, the attempted theft of an election and the disenfranchisement of the American voter,” he continued. “Democrats in blue states are recklessly and unconstitutionally suspending the civil rights of the American voters by attempting to summarily remove President Trump's name from the ballot.”
Trump’s 2024 campaign spokesperson then called the Maine secretary of state’s unprecedented ballot decision a “hostile assault on American democracy” and “partisan election interference.”
“Make no mistake, these partisan election interference efforts are a hostile assault on American democracy,” Cheung fumed.
“Biden and the Democrats simply do not trust the American voter in a free and fair election and are now relying on the force of government institutions to protect their grip on power.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Bellows’ Thursday night decision to prohibit Trump from appearing on Maine’s primary and general election ballots came days after Colorado’s secretary of state made a similar decision.
Like Maine, Colorado ruled that Trump partook in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and was therefore ineligible to run for public office under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.
Meanwhile, Michigan and California both came to a different decision and ruled that it was not their place to prohibit Trump from appearing on the GOP’s primary ballots next year.
“Who to place on the primary ballot is determined by the political parties and the individual candidates,” a Michigan appellate court ruled regarding the matter.
“Removing a candidate from the ballot under Section Three of the Fourteenth Amendment is not something my office takes lightly and is not as simple as the requirement that a person be at least 35 years old to be president,” California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, a Democrat, echoed on Thursday.
A Louisiana woman recently filed a lawsuit to boot Trump from appearing on the state’s election ballots next year, while several other states are reportedly considering similar measures.