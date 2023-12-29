Michael Jackson’s 93-Year-Old Mom Demands $561k From Late Pop Star’s Estate as She Fights Them Over Secret Deal

Michael died in 2009. The only beneficiaries of his trust were his three children — Prince, Paris and Blanket. However, he created a separate trust known as The Katherine Jackson Trust which was to take care of Katherine for the rest of her life.

Per the will he signed, Michael appointed John Branca and John McClain to be executors of his estate. Branca and McClain have bumped heads with the family at times. The executors claim they turned the estate around and pulled in hundreds of millions through various deals.