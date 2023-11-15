Michael Jackson’s Mom Katherine Accused of Owing 6-Figure Sum in Back Taxes as She Fights Late Son’s Estate Over Secret Deal
Michael Jackson’s mom Katherine was hit with a massive tax lien demanding she pay up on a 6-figure debt owed, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to official records, the State of California Franchise Tax Board filed a lien against the 93-year-old.
The lien claimed Katherine failed to pay her entire tax bill for 2018 to 2021. The agency said Michael’s mom owed $909,263.94 in back taxes.
The State of California Franchise Tax Board filed the lien against Katherine’s Calabasas mansion.
The financial issues come as Katherine battles Michael’s estate over a secret deal they proposed.
As we first reported, last year, the estate, run by executors John Branca and John McClain, asked the court to approve a confidential business deal they were presented with.
The executors have run Michael’s estate since his death on June 25, 2009.
In their motion, the duo said the proposed deal would be incredibly lucrative for the beneficiaries of Michael’s estate. The late pop star made his three children, Prince, Paris and Blanket, the beneficiaries of his fortune.
Michael’s will included a provision that said his mom would be taken care of for the remainder of her life.
As we first reported, Katherine rushed to court to oppose the proposed transaction by the executors. She filed her motion that contained her argument under seal.
The opposition infuriated the estate who then claimed Katherine had a long history of blocking important deals. They pointed to the documentary film This is It that they put together after Michael’s death.
The film, which used footage from Michael’s final shows, became one of the highest-grossing concert movies ever released. However, the executors said Katherine fought them on the deal before the court finally approved it.
Further, the executors said they had turned the estate around since taking over in 2009.
“The Estate was teetering on the verge of collapse, with more than $400 million in debt that encumbered Michael’s most significant assets and little or no liquidity or means to service that debt. Through creative thinking, hard work and business savvy—and, of course, Michael’s extraordinary creative legacy—the Executors transformed the MJJ Business into a profitable enterprise,” the executors said.
In the end, the judge granted the executors' motion despite Katherine’s fight. A couple of weeks later, Katherine filed an appeal of the decision.
The higher court has yet to rule.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Katherine was recently dragged into another court battle involving the estate and LaToya Jackson's ex-fiancé Jeffre Phillips over Michael's property.