Michael Jackson’s 92-Year-Old Mom To Testify In Court As She Battles Pop Star’s Estate Over Secret Deal
Michael Jackson’s 92-year-old mom Katherine is scheduled to testify in court as part of a court trial in her battle against the late pop star’s estate, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Katherine and the executors of Michael’s estate, John Branca and John McClain, will appear before a judge this month.
As we first reported, in November, the estate asked the court to sign off on a deal they secured. Branca and McClain explained they “have an opportunity which they believe is to the substantial advantage of the Estate and in the best interest of the beneficiaries.”
Branca and McClain have run Michael’s estate since his death on June 25, 2009.
Michael’s three children, Prince, Paris, and Blanket are the beneficiates of the estate. In his will, Michael also provided for his mom Katherine for the rest of her life.
The estate sealed the details of the proposed transaction. A couple of months later, Katherine objected to the deal. She kept her motion and argument for opposition sealed too.
The estate responded by pointing out that they had turned Michael’s finances around after his death. They said he was heavily in debt.
“The Estate was teetering on the verge of collapse, with more than $400 million in debt that encumbered Michael’s most significant assets and little or no liquidity or means to service that debt. Through creative thinking, hard work and business savvy—and, of course, Michael’s extraordinary creative legacy—the Executors transformed the MJJ Business into a profitable enterprise,” the motion read.
Branca and McClain also pointed out Katherine previously objected to the deal for the 2009 documentary This Is It, which the court ended up approving. The executors said the film became the highest-grossing concert documentary in history and brought in funds to the estate.
The estate pointed out Michael’s children did not object to the deal.
Now, in a new filing, the parties revealed Katherine will testify at the hearing along with Branca and McClain.
A judge has yet to rule on the matter.