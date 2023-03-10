Michael Jackson’s Mom Katherine Files 'Objection’ After Pop Star’s Estate Asks Judge To Approve Secret Deal

The executors filed the details of the deal under seal. However, they noted, “The executors believe they have the power and authority to enter into the Proposed Transaction pursuant to the Order Authorizing Operation of the MJJ Business as the Proposed Transaction is within and in furtherance of the operation of the MJJ Business, as well under Michael Jackson’s will.”

In their filing, the estate explained they were put in charge following Michael’s death on June 25, 2009. The beneficiaries of the estate are Michael’s three children, Prince, Paris, and Blanket. Michael’s will also provided his mother Katherine with support for the rest of her life.