'Thank You Will Smith': Michael Jackson's Nephew Trashes 'Bully' Chris Rock For Using Family As 'Punching Bags' His 'Entire Career'
Michael Jackson's nephew Taj said he reached a breaking point with Chris Rock, accusing the comedian of being a "bully" and using his famous family as "punching bags" for a laugh.
RadarOnline.com has learned about Taj's latest Twitter post, in which he referenced quips made in the newly released Netflix live special Chris Rock: Selective Outrage.
Rock went into his jokes about the King Of Pop after explaining how he is all for "social justice" and marginalized people getting their rights, adding that he does, however, take personal issue with "the selective outrage" that he's noticed amongst the masses.
"You know what I'm talking about! One person does something and gets canceled, and somebody else does the exact same thing … Nothing!" he continued.
"Like the kind of people that play Michael Jackson songs, but won't play R. Kelly," Rock exclaimed. "Same crime! One of 'em just got better songs. I play [Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'] and it's a party, but I play Bump and Grind and you an activist."
MJ was repeatedly accused of child molestation over the years, but was not convicted. A jury deliberated for 30 hours before acquitting the music icon in a molestation case back in 2005.
The Billie Jean hitmaker died in 2009 at age 50, and the sexual abuse claims have continued.
Celebrity choreographer Wade Robson also sued in 2013, claiming that Michael abused him for nearly a decade, but the judge dismissed it, ruling that MJ's estate and the companies it controls are not liable for his alleged childhood sexual abuse.
As for R. Kelly, the disgraced R&B performer was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison in a Chicago federal courtroom following a prior conviction last year on charges of child pornography and enticement of a minor. Kelly is already serving a three-decade prison term for his 2021 conviction on racketeering and sex trafficking charges.
Taj said he felt Rock's latest quips about MJ in the Netflix special were out of line, slamming the outspoken actor for attacking his dead uncle.
"Chris Rock has used my family as punching bags for his entire career," he wrote via Twitter on March 6. "Yet, I am supposed to feel bad for him getting slapped and humiliated [at] the Oscars. After seeing a new clip of him attacking my dead uncle in the first minutes of his 'Retaliation — I'm still relevant' special, I have 3 things to say."
"1. What did my family ever do to you to warrant these decades of harassment and your constant bullying disguise as jokes? 2. Just because you were bullied early on in life doesn't give you the excuse to bully others now. 3. Thank you Will Smith."
Taj expressed his appreciation for the Gemini actor after he slapped Rock at the 2022 Oscars after making a G.I. Jane joke about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has alopecia.
Rock also fired back at Smith in the comedy special. "The other day, I watched Emancipation just so I could watch [Will] getting whipped," he said. "Will Smith practices selective outrage … people who are in the know, know that s--- had nothing to do with me."