'Thank You Will Smith': Michael Jackson's Nephew Trashes 'Bully' Chris Rock For Using Family As 'Punching Bags' His 'Entire Career'

As for R. Kelly, the disgraced R&B performer was recently sentenced to 20 years in prison in a Chicago federal courtroom following a prior conviction last year on charges of child pornography and enticement of a minor. Kelly is already serving a three-decade prison term for his 2021 conviction on racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

Taj said he felt Rock's latest quips about MJ in the Netflix special were out of line, slamming the outspoken actor for attacking his dead uncle.

"Chris Rock has used my family as punching bags for his entire career," he wrote via Twitter on March 6. "Yet, I am supposed to feel bad for him getting slapped and humiliated [at] the Oscars. After seeing a new clip of him attacking my dead uncle in the first minutes of his 'Retaliation — I'm still relevant' special, I have 3 things to say."

"1. What did my family ever do to you to warrant these decades of harassment and your constant bullying disguise as jokes? 2. Just because you were bullied early on in life doesn't give you the excuse to bully others now. 3. Thank you Will Smith."