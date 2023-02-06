"In an era when full-throated outrage accompanies anything that smells of delegitimization or insensitivity against a vulnerable group, it amounts to a deafening silence. No one is talking about 'cancelling' this movie, which will glorify a man who raped children," Reed wrote, per The Guardian in an article published on February 5.

Jackson's family had previously blasted the two-part HBO documentary Leaving Neverland as a "public lynching" and "character assassination" as he was no longer alive and able to speak out about the disturbing claims.

"Michael is not here to defend himself, otherwise these allegations would not have been made," a statement from the family read at the time, following accusations made by alleged victims Wade Robson and James Safechuck.