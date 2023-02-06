'I Do Not Feel Comfortable': Virginia Teacher Abigail Zwerner Emailed Concerns About 6-Year-Old Student Before Shooting

Another disturbing layer was uncovered in the classroom shooting incident of Virginia teacher Abigail Zwerner who suffered life-threatening injuries after being targeted a 6-year-old student. The educator raised concerns of the student's behavior in two separate emails to administration before he brought a gun to school, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Zwerner, 25, was a first grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, when she was allegedly shot by a student during class instruction on January 6, 2023.

Emails from the first grade teacher revealed a haunting paper trail that was callously ignored by school administration staff.