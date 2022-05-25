'Enough!': National Figures React To Latest Mass Shooting At Texas Elementary School

“Once again we have tragically proven that we are failing to be responsible for the rights our freedoms grant us,” McConaughey wrote in a statement shared on social media. “The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?’ We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”