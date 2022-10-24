Teacher Arrested And Accused Of Holding Missing Teen For More Than 2 Years
A teacher has been arrested in connection to the disappearance of a teen who recently returned home more than two years after he went missing, Radar has learned.
Last week, police in Rancho Cordova, California, announced they arrested Holga Castillo Olivares, 61, in connection to the case. Olivares is an employee in the Sacramento City Unified School District.
Police said he worked at Alice Birney Waldorf-Inspired K-8 school.
He was arrested in connection to the case of Michael Ramirez, 15. The teen was reported missing on June 9, 2020, police said.
Ramirez was reported missing from his home, and an extensive search did not find him. On March 11, 2022, Ramirez returned home without an explanation, according to police. The teen told police he had been staying at a former friend’s house for years.
Olivares was charged with detention of a minor with the intent to conceal from a parent and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Investigators have not said if the teen attended the school where Olivares worked.
The educator has been put on administrative leave after his arrest last week, according to CBS News.
"The charges filed are for acts unrelated to the employee's assigned duties. The employee has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of a District investigation. As this is a personnel matter, Sac City Unified has no further comment," the district said in a statement, according to reports.
Olivares is set to make his first court appearance today. Police ask anyone with information on the case to contact (916) 362-5115.