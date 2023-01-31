66-Year-Old Illinois School Worker Charged With Stealing Over $1.5 Million In Chicken Wings

A 66-year-old Illinois school district worker was charged for allegedly stealing more than $1.5 million worth of food, mostly chicken wings, from the impoverished district, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Vera Liddell was the food service director for Harvey School District in Harvey, Illinois, outside of Chicago. Authorities claimed the food service director allegedly began stealing from the district in the form of massive food orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.