'I'm Ethnocentric': White Texas Middle School Teacher FIRED After Telling Students His Race Is 'Superior'
A white middle school teacher in Texas was fired after telling a group of diverse students why his race is "superior" during an "inappropriate" conversation in class, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The unidentified instructor, who was employed at Bohls Middle School in Pflugerville, shocked pupils by sharing his unfiltered thoughts in a video gaining traction online.
"Deep down in my heart, I'm ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one," said the teacher as his students gasped and questioned his stance.
One asked the teacher, "So white is better than all?" to which he clarified, "Let me finish. I think everybody thinks that, they're just not honest about it."
Another student could be heard interjecting with, "I'm not racist I like all kinds."
The teacher asked: "Did I say I don't like people?"
"I think everybody's a racist at that level," the teacher went on, before stating that he was just trying to be honest with his class.
Record producer Southside shared the now-viral clip, noting how his son was one of the students present in class that day.
"Everyone knows my son @babysizzle808. I'm raising him to be strong and to voice his opinion no matter what," he wrote in the caption. "He called me the other day and said dad I have a C, I'm trying to get my grade up but my teacher is a racist. I thought he was trying to say [this] because of his grade, so today he sends me these videos."
"This hurts my heart to see this. I'm so angry. I'm loss for words but I will stand up for my child and the other Black and Spanish kings and queens in this video," Southside continued.
RadarOnline.com has learned the school took action on Monday.
Pflugerville ISD Superintendent Dr. Douglas Killian said the aforementioned teacher "is no longer employed" by the district and they are now "actively looking for a replacement" following his "inappropriate, inaccurate, and unacceptable" advisory discussion.
"We apologize to any parents whose students have been included in the video without their knowledge," added Killian. "We want to reiterate that this conversation does not align with our core beliefs and is not a reflection of our district or our culture at Bohls Middle School."