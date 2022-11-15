'I'm Ethnocentric': White Texas Middle School Teacher FIRED After Telling Students His Race Is 'Superior'

"Deep down in my heart, I'm ethnocentric, which means I think my race is the superior one," said the teacher as his students gasped and questioned his stance.

One asked the teacher, "So white is better than all?" to which he clarified, "Let me finish. I think everybody thinks that, they're just not honest about it."

Another student could be heard interjecting with, "I'm not racist I like all kinds."

The teacher asked: "Did I say I don't like people?"

"I think everybody's a racist at that level," the teacher went on, before stating that he was just trying to be honest with his class.