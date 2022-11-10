Kentucky Student Sophia Rosing's High School Classmate Labels Her 'Bully Who Made My Life HELL' After Racist Tirade
University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing's racist tirade on campus showed her "true personality," a former high school student who was allegedly bullied by the 22-year-old claimed, saying Rose made her life "hell."
RadarOnline.com has learned a woman anonymously came forward to share her own past experiences, alleging she was doxxed and mistreated by Rosing in her younger years.
Rosing was accused of publishing her number online with a message stating that she would send naked photos. She also allegedly spread baseless rumors around their school, claiming the anonymous woman had gotten pregnant and had an abortion.
"I would be harassed by men of all ages because of her doing that," the woman alleged in a statement to Daily Mail, claiming their dynamic was a power struggle which led her and her family to warn Rosing they would press charges if it didn't cease.
"I always felt like I had to bow down to her," Rosing's former peer claimed.
"She also tried to get me, and my siblings kicked out of school, saying that they didn't live in the district," according to the woman. "I was pulled out of the school at the end of the year because of her constant bullying."
She didn't recall Rosing ever previously making racially-charged remarks, claiming her former classmate did, however, brag about how much "money she has."
Rosing has been in headlines ever since she was caught on viral video striking Black freshman dorm desk staffer Kylah Spring and repeatedly calling her the N-word during on Sunday.
Rosing was apparently intoxicated at the time and also tried to kick another student as she attempted to help Spring hold her back.
The business and marketing major was arrested at her University of Kentucky dorm building, where she was taken into custody.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rosing was spotted leaving jail shortly after pleading not guilty to public intoxication, assault, and disorderly conduct.
Since the incident, fellow students have called for her expulsion as the University of Kentucky denounced her behavior and said they were deciding on disciplinary action.
An attorney for Rosing later said she will withdraw from the school and enter rehab, revealing she is "a very, very embarrassed and humiliated young lady."