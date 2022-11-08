University Of Kentucky Student Sophia Rosing Spotted LEAVING JAIL After Pleading NOT GUILTY To Assault & Disorderly Conduct
The University of Kentucky student arrested over the weekend on a series of charges stemming from an allegedly racist and violent altercation was spotted leaving jail with her parents this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sophia Rosing, who was arrested at approximately 4 AM Sunday morning at her University of Kentucky dorm building, was spotted leaving jail shortly after pleading not guilty to public intoxication, assault and disorderly conduct.
According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, the 22-year-old was seen stepping out of Lexington’s Fayette County Detention Center on Monday night alongside her parents.
In one pic, Rosing is seen holding a piece of paper over her face so as not to be seen. Another picture shows the embattled student with a black jacket strewn over her head to avoid being seen by the nearby photographers.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Rosing was arrested early Sunday morning after allegedly hurling racist slurs at two of her Black classmates. Footage of the startling incident also purportedly caught Rosing physically attacking her fellow university students.
The shocking video, which went viral online following her arrest, showed Rosing seemingly intoxicated and struggling to balance as she attempted to hit student Kylah Spring.
Spring was reportedly working the front desk at the university’s Boyd Hall dorm building. After attempting to restrain Rosing, Rosing allegedly called Spring a “n----- b----” before hurling the N- word upwards of 200 more times at Spring during the confrontation.
"I'm rich as f--- and you're obviously not,” Rosing reportedly said before being handcuffed, placed under arrest by a responding officer, taken to Fayette County Detention Center and held on a $10,000 bail.
After the video of Rosing went viral online on Sunday, a series of students called for the 22-year-old to be expelled immediately from the University of Kentucky.
"Sophia Rosing needs to be held accountable and expelled for what she did,” Spring wrote in one post via Facebook. “We will not tolerate this hate on campus."
RadarOnline.com has also learned that Rosing, who enrolled at the university as a double business and marketing major and was working for the popular fashion brand Dillard’s at the time of her alleged violent and racist outburst, had been fired from the company.
“Dillard's does not condone this behavior,” the fashion brand announced in a statement. “Her relationship with Dillard's has been terminated immediately.”
The university’s president, Eli Capilouto, confirmed the school's Office of Student Conduct has launched an “immediate review” of the incident.
“To be clear: We condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstances,” President Capilouto said in a statement before vowing to update students with more information as it becomes available.