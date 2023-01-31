'Laverne & Shirley' Drama: Lead Stars Penny Marshall & Cindy Williams' Behind-The-Scenes Feud EXPOSED, 'Infighting, Yelling & Cursing'

Fans are now mourning the death of Williams, who died last week in Los Angeles at the age of 75, years after Marshall died in 2018, also at the age of 75.

The sitcom, which was a Happy Days spinoff, followed two single women working at a Milwaukee brewery in the 1950s who were roommates and polar opposites. It quickly gained interest and became a television phenomenon.

It was reported that some tension was heightened between them because Williams sometimes felt that her co-star got preferential treatment while Marshall felt that Williams' husband at the time was too demanding.