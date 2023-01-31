'Laverne & Shirley' Drama: Lead Stars Penny Marshall & Cindy Williams' Behind-The-Scenes Feud EXPOSED, 'Infighting, Yelling & Cursing'
Sitcom lovers couldn't help but get hooked on Laverne & Shirley, one of the country's highest-rated shows during its eight-year run, but there was a lot of drama going on behind-the-scenes.
RadarOnline.com can report that producer Garry Marshall shed light on what really happened while filming his monster-hit, in which his own sister, Penny, had a starring role portraying Laverne alongside Cindy Williams who was cast as Shirley.
Fans are now mourning the death of Williams, who died last week in Los Angeles at the age of 75, years after Marshall died in 2018, also at the age of 75.
The sitcom, which was a Happy Days spinoff, followed two single women working at a Milwaukee brewery in the 1950s who were roommates and polar opposites. It quickly gained interest and became a television phenomenon.
It was reported that some tension was heightened between them because Williams sometimes felt that her co-star got preferential treatment while Marshall felt that Williams' husband at the time was too demanding.
In a memoir titled My Happy Days in Hollywood, Garry claimed Penny and Williams could not cope with their overnight fame and terrorized everyone on set of the show, which ran from 1976 to 1983.
Williams was featured in more than 150 episodes but made an early exit in the eighth season after tension between herself and Marshall.
"On a daily basis, there was infighting, yelling, cursing and so much more," Garry alleged in his memoir published in 2012.
"Penny and Cindy thought they knew more than anyone else and that the writing staff was without talent," he claimed, alleging they shared a mutual frustration with each other. "The writers thought Penny and Cindy were mean, too young to be so bossy."
Garry detailed how "animosity grew like mold in the walls of the Laverne & Shirley soundstage" as their fame grew.
"Laverne & Shirley ended abruptly for me," Williams wrote from her own recollection in a memoir, noting the swift change came after getting the exciting news she was expecting.
"But when it came time to sign the contract for that season I realized that the studio had scheduled me to work on my delivery due date," she continued. "In the wink of an eye, I found myself off the show."