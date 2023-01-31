Late ‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank’s Estranged Wife Dismisses Divorce Months After His Tragic Death
Late Power Rangers star Jason David Frank’s estranged wife had their bitter divorce, which had yet to be finalized, officially dismissed by the court months after his tragic death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tammie recently asked the court to dismiss the divorce due to Jason’s death. The two had yet to finalize the case and were still legally married.
Jason died back in November by suicide. As RadarOnline.com first reported, at the time of his death, Jason and his wife were in the middle of battling it out in court.
Tammie filed for divorce on August 7 in Harris County, Texas. She listed the date of marriage as May 17, 2003, and the date of separation as July 1, 2022.
In her court documents, Tammie said the marriage had become “insupportable because of discord or conflict of personalities.”
In addition, Tammi accused Jason of being “guilty of cruel treatment” toward her “that renders further living together insupportable.” She said that the actor had committed “adultery”.
The petition also included accusations that Jason had committed fraud regarding their community estate. She claimed that he reimburses money he spent. Tammie said she wanted a restraining order against Jason from threatening her or destroying their community assets.
Tammie asked the court to allow her to continue living in the Texas home she shared with Jason and that he be ordered not to turn off the electricity.
Jason responded to the divorce asking for their premarital agreement to be enforced. He said they had, “entered into a premarital agreement altering their marital property rights in certain property on and during their marriage.”
Jason said Tammie was the one who was “guilty of cruel treatment.” He said her behavior made it impossible to live together. The star asked for the exclusive use of the couple’s Texas home, his 2001 SPEC Soft Tail Harley, 2021 Road Glide Special, and any motor vehicle in his possession.
The actor filed his response on September 6 and died weeks later.
Following his death, Frank was remembered by his Power Rangers co-star and friend Amy Jo Johnson. She said, "He was such a force and such a bright, bright, crazy, wild, funny light. And I just can't even believe it."