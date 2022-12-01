'He Was Not Without His Demons': 'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank's Estranged Wife Speaks Out
The estranged wife of the late Power Rangers star Jason David Frank spoke out this week to confirm her husband took his own life, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Jason’s wife, Tammie Frank, also slammed the media for the way they covered her husband’s death and indicated she and Jason were working to “reconcile their relationship” when the Power Rangers star and mixed martial artist committed suicide in a Texas hotel room on the evening of November 19. He was 49.
According to Tammie, although the couple “initially planned to separate,” she and Jason were “in the process of reuniting” after suffering an “especially hard year” together following the sudden death of Tammie’s daughter, Shayla, in 2021.
"Between losing [Shayla] and helping raise her baby son, Jason and I started having marital issues,” Tammie told People after revealing how Jason helped raise Shayla as one of his own. “For anyone who has known the pain of losing a child, I know you understand how such a loss changes things in your marriage.”
In an effort to “take it slow and work out any issues” upon agreeing to reconcile, Jason reportedly booked Tammie and himself a two-night getaway in – although the getaway would ultimately end with Jason’s passing.
“When we got back to the hotel, Jason and I were having a heartfelt and emotional talk in his room," Tammie recalled after the couple returned back to their hotel the night of Jason’s death. "To help Jason relax and sober up before turning down to sleep, I went downstairs to get us snacks from the lobby. I must've been gone no more than 10 minutes. I went back upstairs and began knocking on the door to no answer. I knocked repeatedly and kept calling for his name to open the door."
"I don't know if the hotel staff or a guest called the police, but after I was taken downstairs by the police, they were able to open the door and found that Jason took his life," she explained. "These were the 'disturbances' that [have] been brought up numerous times online."
Tammie ended her interview with People by asking people to "stop making assumptions” about Jason’s death and the state of the couple’s relationship before his passing, and to “leave [her] family to grieve peacefully."
Jason’s wife also spoke out in an effort to help others suffering similar mental health struggles to those of her late husband.
"The truth is, I had no idea that Jason was thinking of ending things,” she said. “Yes, he had struggled with mental health issues and depression before, but I could never predict what would happen that night."
“Jason was a good man, but he was not without his demons,” Tammie added. “He was human, just like the rest of us."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Jason passed away on November 19 and his death was confirmed one day later on November 20.
After his passing, it was revealed the actor and mixed martial artist – who first became famous for his role as the green ranger, Tommy Oliver, on the ‘90s show Mighty Morphin Power Rangers – was going through a tumultuous split with his wife after she filed for divorce on August 7.
The pair both accused each other of "cruel treatment” throughout their 19-year marriage together, and the couple were rumored to have been fighting the night of Jason’s death before he locked Tammie out of his hotel room.
After hotel staffers intervened, and law enforcement was called, it was discovered Jason had hanged himself in his hotel room bathroom.