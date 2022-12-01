'He Was Not Without His Demons': 'Power Rangers' Star Jason David Frank's Estranged Wife Speaks Out

"To help Jason relax and sober up before turning down to sleep, I went downstairs to get us snacks from the lobby. I must've been gone no more than 10 minutes. I went back upstairs and began knocking on the door to no answer. I knocked repeatedly and kept calling for his name to open the door."

"I don't know if the hotel staff or a guest called the police, but after I was taken downstairs by the police, they were able to open the door and found that Jason took his life," she explained. "These were the 'disturbances' that [have] been brought up numerous times online."

Tammie ended her interview with People by asking people to "stop making assumptions” about Jason’s death and the state of the couple’s relationship before his passing, and to “leave [her] family to grieve peacefully."