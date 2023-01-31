Lisa Rinna Has NO PLANS For Kardashian-Like Reality Show Following 'RHOBH' Exit
Lisa Rinna is taking a break from reality television after parting ways with Bravo and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following eight seasons. Despite rumors, RadarOnline.com is told Rinna has no plans to develop a Kardashian-like show centered around her famous family.
When asked about the speculation she'd be returning to reality TV with her model daughters, Delilah Belle, 24, and Amelia Gray, 21, and her actor husband, Harry Hamlin, one of her reps revealed to RadarOnline.com there is "no truth to it," adding, "but yes, it would be entertaining."
As of now, we're told Rinna is focused on her life post-reality show. She has several products in the works, including her highly-anticipated Rinna Wines launching on February 13.
The ex-RHOBH star was also highlighted during Paris Fashion Week when talk show host Ziwe included her in Mugler’s Fall 2023 show.
"Lisa Rinna. I said Lisa Rinna," Ziwe stated while stomping down the runway. "Are you ready to own it, baby?" she said referencing the outspoken star's reality show motto.
"I f------- came out owning it, BABY!" Rinna shouted back from the front row. "Well, then I'm going to own it too," Ziwe responded.
Their skit was met with screams and applause for the audience, proving they were both welcomed with open arms in the high-fashion world.
As for the family reality show rumors, sources told The Sun: "The goal is for Lisa and her family to lock something down by May, and it's going to be interesting to see if Bravo steps up and develops a new show for Lisa or if she pivots into streaming the way the Kardashians have."
However, RadarOnline.com is told nothing is in the works right now — but don't count Rinna out of reality TV forever.
Rinna confirmed she would not be returning to RHOBH for Season 13 earlier this month after an all-out contract war. Rinna's exit came months after RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that she was renegotiating her contract with Bravo and ready to walk away if her demands weren't met.
Sources told this outlet that Rinna was demanding $2 million a season, which would make her the highest-paid Housewife of any franchise ever.
“At this point, Bravo needs Lisa more than Lisa needs Bravo. She was a star before Bravo and will be a star long after Bravo too,” insiders spilled in September.
“Lisa knows her worth and knows how to negotiate. Only Lisa is willing to call their bluff and walk away if she doesn’t get the deal she wants. While the other ladies are frightened to upset Andy (Cohen), Lisa is fearless. She’s not frightened of him or anyone else," the insider told RadarOnline.com.
Months later, she announced her departure.