Lisa Rinna Has NO PLANS For Kardashian-Like Reality Show Following 'RHOBH' Exit

Lisa Rinna is taking a break from reality television after parting ways with Bravo and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills following eight seasons. Despite rumors, RadarOnline.com is told Rinna has no plans to develop a Kardashian-like show centered around her famous family.

When asked about the speculation she'd be returning to reality TV with her model daughters, Delilah Belle , 24, and Amelia Gray , 21, and her actor husband, Harry Hamlin , one of her reps revealed to RadarOnline.com there is "no truth to it," adding, "but yes, it would be entertaining."

The ex-RHOBH star was also highlighted during Paris Fashion Week when talk show host Ziwe included her in Mugler’s Fall 2023 show .

As of now, we're told Rinna is focused on her life post-reality show . She has several products in the works, including her highly-anticipated Rinna Wines launching on February 13.

"Lisa Rinna. I said Lisa Rinna," Ziwe stated while stomping down the runway. "Are you ready to own it, baby?" she said referencing the outspoken star's reality show motto.

"I f------- came out owning it, BABY!" Rinna shouted back from the front row. "Well, then I'm going to own it too," Ziwe responded.

Their skit was met with screams and applause for the audience, proving they were both welcomed with open arms in the high-fashion world.