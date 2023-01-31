Your tip
REVEALED: Pamela Anderson Struggled With Debt For Most Of Her Life, Despite 'Baywatch' & 'Playboy' Superstardom

Jan. 31 2023, Published 4:00 p.m. ET

Pamela Anderson became a household name soon after being catapulted into superstardom at a young age, but the actress surprisingly dealt with debt for most of her life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Director Ryan White said he was "shocked" to learn of her money woes while working on Pamela, A Love Story, which promised to reveal the truth about her life and reclaim her narrative.

In one scene, her son Brandon — who stepped in as a producer on the project — revealed she is not as financially well off as fans may suspect.

One would assume Anderson would have a substantial fortune considering her multiple Playboy covers and iconic role on the international hit Baywatch, captivating the masses for five years with her portrayal of Casey Jean Parker in the mid 1990s.

However, White and Brandon both confirmed that was sadly not the case.

"She was the most famous woman in the world on the most famous show in the world and she doesn't have a nest egg from from Baywatch to rely upon," White said in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, revealing he was astounded by her cash struggles.

In the docuseries, Anderson recalled denying a $5 million offer for her stolen tape with now-ex Tommy Lee. Plus, her centerfold earnings didn't go too far, and she didn't have an agent when she negotiated her deal on Baywatch.

Like many other people, she struggled with debt and had moments where her credit card would decline. White recalled a time where they were out to eat together and she still insisted on footing the bill.

"As she was handing over a credit card, she made this like half joke [about how her credit card sometimes] doesn't work... I laughed, but she was like, 'No, really, a lot of times throughout my career my credit cards were declined. I am just not a good financial planner,'" he shared.

White said "it's shocking how famous she is and how much a part of American pop culture she's been for the last 30-something years that she had been in financial trouble that many times."

He added, "It was really revealing and really humanizing."

Although she has dealt with her fair share of money woes, Anderson has a strong support system.

Surprisingly, her ex-husband of 12 days, Jon Peters, recently shared that he left the model $10 million in his will. "I will always love Pamela, always in my heart," he said. "That's for her, whether she needs it or not."

Pamela, A Love Story, debuts tonight, January 31.

