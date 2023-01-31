Pamela Anderson Claims She Ended Her First Marriage To Rick Salomon After Finding Crack Pipe Hidden In Christmas Tree
Pamela Anderson is trying to clear things up in her life, as she dives into the incident that allegedly made her end her first marriage to Rick Salomon in her new Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the documentary, Anderson claims she broke things off with Salomon after she found a crack pipe hidden in their Christmas tree.
According to Anderson, Salomon “still to this day denies it and says it was somebody else,” the Daily Mail reported.
Salomon is a professional poker player, but he may be best known for co-starring in the sex tape he made with Paris Hilton, titled 1 Night In Paris.
According to the documentary, Anderson, 55, states it was a simple process of elimination that led her to believe Salomon had hidden the crack pipe in the tree.
Pamela said, “Who else would have a crack pipe in the Christmas tree? It wasn’t me.”
Despite Anderson using the process of elimination, Salomon has been adamant about the pipe not being his, despite admitting to being a decades-long habitual user of the drug.
Salomon said, “I smoked crack for 25 f—ing years, but the crack pipe in the Christmas tree was 1000 percent not mine.”
He went on to say that the “crack pipe has nothing to do with me,” but did state he was a “crackhead.” He also shared the good news that he had gotten sober 15 years ago.
The crack pipe incident did appear to end Pamela’s first marriage to Rick, which lasted from October 2007 until she filed for divorce in December 2007.
In the documentary, Anderson said, “We were only married a few months, it was annulled, but we were still friends.”
Salomon getting sober was apparently the factor that led the Baywatch star to give their relationship another chance seven years later, as they married a second time from early 2014 to early 2015.
After her second marriage to Salomon, Pamela was briefly married to film producer Jon Peters for less than two weeks.
Despite that short marriage, RadarOnline.com recently reported that Peters revealed he would be leaving Anderson $10 million in his will, saying “that’s for her, whether she needs it or not.”
Anderson’s new memoir, Love, Pamela, and her Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story, were both released today.