Ashton Kutcher Admits He Was Angry When Ex-Wife Demi Moore's Tell-All Was Released

Demi Moore put her relationship with Ashton Kutcher back in the spotlight with her 2019 memoir — and the bombshell details she included in it about their turbulent relationship made him angry, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Ashton and Demi met when she was 41 and he was 25. They were married in September 2005 and went their separate ways in November 2011. Their divorce wasn’t finalized until two years later.