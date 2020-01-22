Pamela Anderson Secretly Marries Producer Jon Peters, 30 Years After They First Dated 'I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela,' groom says.

Pamela Anderson is a new bride!

The Baywatch actress, 52, married A Star Is Born producer Jon Peters in a secret wedding — 30 years after the couple first dated!

The ceremony took place on Monday, January 21, according to the The Hollywood Reporter, and came months after the pair rekindled their romance

“Pamela has never seen her full potential as an artist. She has yet to shine in a real way. There is much more to her than meets the eye, or I wouldn’t love her so much,” Peters, 74, told THR after the wedding. “There are beautiful girls everywhere. I could have my pick, but — for 35 years — I’ve only wanted Pamela.”

“She makes me wild — in a good way. She inspires me. I protect her and treat her the way she deserves to be treated,” he continued.

Peters and Anderson dated in the 1980s after meeting at the Playboy Mansion, when the blonde bombshell worked as a model.

“I walked in and saw this little angel sitting at the bar. It was Pammy. She was like 19. I knew she would be a big star,” Peters told THR in 2017. “We ended up living together. Of course, [Hugh] Hefner loved her and saw her beauty. Pamela was a girl who with no makeup was gorgeous. She was very smart and very talented. I tried to talk her out of doing Playboy. I said, ‘Don’t do Playboy. Focus on a serious career.’ She said, ‘You’re nuts.’ She wanted to do Playboy, and she went on to do 13 covers.”

The producer told the outlet that he began paying for Anderson’s acting classes and dance and voice lessons to help her launch her career. Eventually, he proposed to her, but bothered by their age difference, Anderson turned him down. Peters said he told her their age gap wouldn’t matter “in 30 years.”

RadarOnline.com readers know this is Anderson’s fifth wedding.

The model, actress and activist was also married to Mötley Crüe star Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998. In 2006 she wed Kid Rock, but the two broke things off after just one year, and Anderson moved on with Rick Salomon. That marriage also lasted one year, but the two rekindled after their split and remarried. Salomon, 51, and Anderson called it quits for good in 2015. After that, Anderson was linked to French footballer Adil Rami and WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

Despite her long list of famous loves, it seems Anderson has finally found peace with Peters.

The star shared a poem about her new husband with THR. “Jon is the original ‘bad boy’ of Hollywood – no one compares – / I love him deeply like family. / His life used to scare me. / So much for a girl like me. Now / I’ve seen more of life and realize .. / He’s been there all along. Never failed me – / I’m ready now and / he’s ready too – We / understand / and respect each other – / We love each other without conditions. – / I’m a lucky woman. – Proof / God has a plan,” the poem reads.

This is also Peters’ fifth wedding. The movie mogul — who produced both Barbra Streisand’s A Star Is Born in 1976 and Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s 2018 remake — was married to his first wife, Henrietta Zampitella, from 1962 to 1966. He then wed actress Lesley Ann Warren, and later, producer Christine Forsyth–Peters. He divorced his fourth wife, film producer Mindy Peters, in 2004.

Peters also had a 12-year romance with Streisand, 77, prior to A Star Is Born, when the “Memory” singer worked as a hair dresser.

Peters has five children from his previous relationships, while Anderson has two, from her marriage to Lee, 57.