GOP Senator Rand Paul DEMANDS Dr. Anthony Fauci Be INVESTIGATED Over 'Wuhan Lab Leak' That Led To Covid-19 Pandemic
Republican Senator Rand Paul has called for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be investigated in connection to the alleged “Wuhan lab leak” that led to the Covid-19 pandemic, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Senator Paul’s call for an investigation into Fauci came on Sunday after Elon Musk, who officially took over Twitter in October, called for Fauci to be prosecuted via the billionaire’s newly acquired social media platform.
“My pronouns are Prosecute/Fauci,” Musk quipped early Sunday morning.
Shortly thereafter, Paul responded with a tweet of his own demanding Fauci be investigated despite retiring from his position within the National Institutes of Health later this month.
“Fauci's resignation should not prevent a full-throated investigation into the origins of the pandemic,” the Kentucky senator tweeted on Sunday. “He must be required to testify under oath regarding any discussions he participated in concerning the Wuhan lab leak.”
“His policies destroyed lives,” Senator Paul added.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Dr. Fauci served as the face of the Covid-19 response team when the respiratory disease first began running rampant worldwide in late-2019 and early-2020.
Fauci helped then-President Donald Trump navigate through the pandemic with policies like wearing masks and getting vaccinated, and the 81-year-old immunologist expert continued to help President Joe Biden navigate the global epidemic when Biden became president in January 2021.
According to Senator Paul, there is newly surfaced evidence showing Fauci and the NIH supported “gain-of-function research” at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China prior to the Covid-19 outbreak.
Senator Paul also claimed there is evidence proving Fauci was aware the Chinese virology facility was developing the coronavirus in the months before the disease’s mysterious outbreak.
Fauci has prepared for a potential investigation into himself and his Covid-19 policies since at least July when he pondered the consequences of a Republican controlled Congress come January 2023.
“I don’t think they can say anything about the science,” Fauci said in July, roughly four months before the GOP officially gained control of the House in the midterm elections. “If that’s what you want to investigate, be my guest.”
“My telling somebody that it’s important to follow fundamental good public health practices…What are you going to investigate about that?” he added.
Fauci announced his retirement from the NIH, and his role as chief medical advisor to the president, in August.
Although Fauci is set to retire at the end of December, the immunologist has vowed to “help repair the widespread partisan polarization that has divided the nation and politicized science.”