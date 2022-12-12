GOP Senator Rand Paul DEMANDS Dr. Anthony Fauci Be INVESTIGATED Over 'Wuhan Lab Leak' That Led To Covid-19 Pandemic

Republican Senator Rand Paul has called for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be investigated in connection to the alleged “Wuhan lab leak” that led to the Covid-19 pandemic, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Senator Paul’s call for an investigation into Fauci came on Sunday after Elon Musk, who officially took over Twitter in October, called for Fauci to be prosecuted via the billionaire’s newly acquired social media platform.