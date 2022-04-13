Your tip
Radar logoRadar logo
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

SUBMIT
BREAKING NEWS

Michigan Substitute Teacher Who Asked Minors For Explicit Photos Arrested: Police

By:

Apr. 13 2022, Published 11:41 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A Michigan substitute teacher accused of asking minors for explicit photos has been arrested, according to a report.

Article continues below advertisement

50-year-old Brett Wardrop of Grand Rapids was reportedly arrested after police received complaints about him communicating with minors online. The Kent County resident had been working in several Michigan districts as a substitute teacher, according to WZZM.

wardrop
Source: Kent County Sheriff's Office
Article continues below advertisement

The Kent County Sheriff's Office made the arrest. He is charged with child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime, and accosting a child for immoral purposes.

Wardrop is being held on a $20,000 bond.

During their investigation, police reportedly found that Wardrop had been asking minors for nude photos. Police are investigating his online actions and are trying to identify other victims who may have been impacted, WZZM reports.

Advertisement
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. Radar and RadarOnline are registered trademarks. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.