Michael Jackson’s Estate Fights Late Pop Star’s Mom Katherine Over Secret Deal, Claim Paris & Prince Have No Issues With Proposal
The executors of Michael Jackson’s estate went back to court to fight the late pop star’s mom Katherine over her attempt to shut down a potentially lucrative business deal, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the estate, run by John Branca and John McClain, is asking a court to brush off Katherine’s objections to the proposed transaction.
As we first reported, in November, the estate asked the court to approve a deal they had secured. Branca and McClain explained they “have an opportunity which they believe is to the substantial advantage of the Estate and in the best interest of the beneficiaries.”
Branca and McClain have been in charge of Michael’s estate since his death on June 25, 2009. The beneficiaries of the estate are Michael’s three children, Prince, Paris, and Blanket. However, Michael’s will made sure to provide for his mother Katherine for the rest of her life.
The estate did not provide details of the deal in question. A couple of months later, Katherine filed an objection to the deal. Her filing was sealed by the court. She has yet to publicly reveal her reasoning.
Now, in a new filing, the estate has asked the court to dismiss Katherine’s plea and allow them to move forward with the deal.
In their motion, the estate lays out how they turned Michael’s estate around. Branca and McClain said when they took over the pop star was drowning in debt.
“The Estate was teetering on the verge of collapse, with more than $400 million in debt that encumbered Michael’s most significant assets and little or no liquidity or means to service that debt. Through creative thinking, hard work and business savvy—and, of course, Michael’s extraordinary creative legacy—the Executors transformed the MJJ Business into a profitable enterprise,” the motion reads.
The executors pointed out they have been incredibly successful over the past 14 years in charge. “Desperate for creative opportunities to generate income and stave off foreclosures, the Executors negotiated a unique deal to co-produce the film This Is It with AEG using rehearsal footage from the farewell tour of the same name that Michael was preparing for when he passed,” the estate said.
They said despite negotiating extraordinarily favorable terms for the Estate, Katherine objected to the proposed transaction. The court eventually allowed the executors to move forward despite the objection.
Branca and McClain point out the film became the highest-grossing documentary/concert film of all time, “and the income, public interest, and reputational boost it generated for the Estate paved the way for the Executors’ many successes since.”
The executors said their work has provided, “provided the Beneficiaries financial security and freedom.” Branca and McClain used Katherine’s past objection as a reason to not be swayed by her current objection.
The estate said none of Michael’s children have raised issues with the deal. The executors argue Katherine should not be allowed to prevent the three beneficiaries from benefiting from the deal.
Further, they said Katherine’s objections are “misplaced.”
The court has yet to rule on the matter.