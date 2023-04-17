Michael Jackson’s Estate Fights Late Pop Star’s Mom Katherine Over Secret Deal, Claim Paris & Prince Have No Issues With Proposal

As we first reported, in November, the estate asked the court to approve a deal they had secured. Branca and McClain explained they “have an opportunity which they believe is to the substantial advantage of the Estate and in the best interest of the beneficiaries.”

Branca and McClain have been in charge of Michael’s estate since his death on June 25, 2009. The beneficiaries of the estate are Michael’s three children, Prince, Paris, and Blanket. However, Michael’s will made sure to provide for his mother Katherine for the rest of her life.