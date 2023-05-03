Michael Jackson’s Mom, 92, Paid $1 Million Allowance By Pop Star's Estate, Daughter Paris Scores $750k For Home Construction

Michael Jackson’s mother Katherine received nearly $1 million from her son’s estate in a 12-month span while his daughter Paris spent $750k to fix up her home during the same year, RadarOnline.com has learned.

The late pop star’s estate, run by executors John Branca and John McClain, filed an updated accounting report in court. The report, obtained by RadarOnline.com, covers the period of time from January 1, 2019, to December 31, 2019.