Michael Jackson’s Mom Katherine Shut Down In Court Battle With Pop Star's Estate Over Secret Deal
Michael Jackson’s 92-year-old mother Katherine was shut down in her attempt to block a proposed deal from her late son’s estate, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, this week, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled that the estate, run by executors John Branca and John McClain, can move forward with the transaction.
The order stated, “The proposed transaction is approved and the executors are authorized and instructed to take all actions necessary to implement the proposed transaction, including but not limited to signing all contracts and performing all obligations required of the estate.”
Katherine had testified in court explaining the reasoning behind her fighting the deal.
As we first reported, last year, the estate asked the court to approve a deal they had secured. Branca and McClain explained they “have an opportunity which they believe is to the substantial advantage of the Estate and in the best interest of the beneficiaries.”
Branca and McClain have run Michael’s estate since his death on June 25, 2009.
- Michael Jackson’s 92-year-old Mom Katherine Hit With Subpoena by LaToya's Ex in Fight Over Late Pop Star’s Property
- Michael Jackson’s 92-Year-Old Mom To Testify In Court As She Battles Pop Star’s Estate Over Secret Deal
- Michael Jackson’s Estate Fights Late Pop Star’s Mom Katherine Over Secret Deal, Claim Paris & Prince Have No Issues With Proposal
The beneficiaries of Michael’s estate are his three children Prince, Paris, and Blanket. In his will, Michael added a provision that also provided support to his mother for the remainder of her life.
Katherine opposed the deal presented but kept her argument under seal.
In response, the executors argued they knew what they were doing. McClain and Branca said they took Michael’s estate from the “verge of collapse” to being incredibly profitable.
“The Estate was teetering on the verge of collapse, with more than $400 million in debt that encumbered Michael’s most significant assets and little or no liquidity or means to service that debt. Through creative thinking, hard work and business savvy—and, of course, Michael’s extraordinary creative legacy—the Executors transformed the MJJ Business into a profitable enterprise,” the executors said in court documents.
Branca and McClain even accused Katherine of having objected to the 2009 documentary This Is It, which ended up becoming the highest-grossing concert documentary in history and brought in millions to the estate.
Prior to the hearing, the executors pointed out that Michael’s kids had not objected to the proposed deal.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Katherine has filed an appeal of the decision — an indication the fight is far from over.