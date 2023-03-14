Michael Jackson's Sister LaToya’s Ex Lied To The Family About Laptops ‘Stolen’ From Late Pop Star's Home, Nephew Taj Claims

Additional items included MJ’s briefcase with business papers, video cameras, computers and the resuscitator tube used on Michael.

Phillips has denied stealing the property and claimed Michael’s mother Katherine instructed him to take the items.

Phillips told the court, “This entire ordeal has taken a significant mental and emotional toll on me. It has affected my personal life, my business and people's trust in me. Had the Estate simply asked for the property and not resorted to the premeditated set-up and bullying tactics, I would have called La Toya to inform her that the Estate was requesting the items, and the two of us would have then called her mother.”