Michael Jackson's Sister LaToya’s Ex Lied To The Family About Laptops ‘Stolen’ From Late Pop Star's Home, Nephew Taj Claims
Michael Jackson’s nephew Taj trashed LaToya’s ex-fiancé for allegedly lying to him about the late pop star’s property in his possession, RadarOnline.com has learned.
According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Taj submitted a bombshell declaration as part of the battle between Michael’s estate and Jeffree Phillips.
Last year, the estate accused Phillips of stealing $1 million worth of Michael’s property in the days after his death. The items were taken from the entertainer’s Los Angeles home.
The estate believed Phillips took the property as the family grieved. The property taken included Michael’s iPhone, laptops, driver’s license, prescription pill bottles, pajamas and clothes.
Additional items included MJ’s briefcase with business papers, video cameras, computers and the resuscitator tube used on Michael.
Phillips has denied stealing the property and claimed Michael’s mother Katherine instructed him to take the items.
Phillips told the court, “This entire ordeal has taken a significant mental and emotional toll on me. It has affected my personal life, my business and people's trust in me. Had the Estate simply asked for the property and not resorted to the premeditated set-up and bullying tactics, I would have called La Toya to inform her that the Estate was requesting the items, and the two of us would have then called her mother.”
Now, the estate has filed Taj’s declaration to back up its claims.
Taj told the court, “I am familiar with an individual named Jeffré Phillips and have known him for many years, because he dated my Aunt LaToya (my father’s sister) for many years.”
He said in the Fall of 2009, Michael’s lawyer Howard Weitzman contacted him to let him know the estate was looking for three missing computers that belonged to MJ.
“I understood that the Estate believed that the computers may contain unreleased recordings by my Uncle,” he said.
Taj said he went on a mission asking family members if they knew where the laptops were located. “I do not recall if I spoke to my Grandmother specifically about this. I do recall, however, that I eventually talked to Mr. Phillips and he told me that he had one such computer,” he said.
Taj claimed Phillips told him he only had one computer. Michael’s nephew said Phillips delivered him one laptop on December 3, 2009.
Taj said he took the computer to Weitzman.
“Although I was happy that I was able to find one computer, I specifically remember feeling like I had disappointed Howard and my Uncle by only finding one computer and not all “three” apparently missing computers. That disappointment is one of the reasons I remember this incident so clearly and why I am sure that I asked Mr. Phillips if he had other computers. And for this reason, among others, I am also disappointed to learn that Mr. Phillips seemingly lied to me when he said this was the only computer he had,” he wrote.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Phillips recently demanded Katherine sit for a deposition in the case. A judge shut down the request after her lawyers argued it would cause her emotional turmoil.